Centennial wrestlers eye state berths

CHAMPAIGN — Ed Mears will have more than half of the weight classes filled with his Centennial wrestlers this weekend at the Class 2A Mascoutah Sectional.



It’s a long way from where the veteran coach and his Chargers were earlier this season, when injuries were decimating a roster that put forth some noteworthy performances last Saturday at the Urbana Regional.



“I had to wrestle a lot of dual meets this year with about half a squad,” Mears said. “I had a lot of injuries to key guys in December and January.”



Entering the second weekend of February, however, Centennial is in a good spot before it makes the three-hour trek south to Mascoutah for sectional competition. The Chargers finished second at the Urbana Regional but will have eight wrestlers — one more than regional-champion Mahomet-Seymour — vying for a spot in next week’s individual state finals at State Farm Center.



“It was a great day last Saturday,” Mears said about having eight Chargers place in the top three of their respective weight classes to assure a spot at the sectional meet. “They all wrestled up to their seeds. It was nice to see.”



Especially after Centennial finished below .500 in dual meets this season. But Mears, who started coaching at Centennial in 1995, realizes what his wrestlers are able to accomplish in February takes priority.



“The older I get, you’ve got to have tons of patience,” Mears said. “The end goal is to get as many kids to advance to sectional and state as possible.”



Centennial never has had a state champion, with Darren Wynn placing second in 2013 at 132 pounds and Erik Mueller doing the same at 119 in 1984. Justin Cardani has a chance to make history this season. The junior is undefeated at 106 pounds, carrying a 38-0 record into Mascoutah.



“Justin is one of those kids that knows wrestling so much because he spends so much time on the mat,” Mears said. “He never even broke 90 pounds his freshman year, and last year he could get to 106 without even looking. He has to watch what he eats now, but he’s full of confidence. He knows he’s beaten some of the top kids in the sectional this weekend, but he wants to do a good job down there and do really well to hopefully set himself up in a good spot next weekend.”



All four seniors on Centennial’s roster — Jay Terry (15-13) at 138, Andre Gordon (26-9) at 152, Jeremiah Risinger (35-8) at 170 and Gavin Goddard (18-6) at 182 — will wrestle this weekend. Add Cardani, freshman Roger Edwards (13-10) at 113, sophomore Cam Nesbitt (28-8) at 145 and junior Nic Langenfeld (15-8) at 285, and Centennial will have solid representation in Mascoutah.



“With the seniors, we had three third-place matches last weekend, and all three of those seniors came through,” Mears said. “That makes a coach happy to see them get their last opportunity and make the most of it. It takes a whole team to get this many guys out to sectional, and it’s just a great mix of kids that have gotten along well.”