Crowley leads Bulldogs contingent

MASCOUTAH — Hunter Crowley will get the chance this week to see if the third time is the charmed one.



The Mahomet-Seymour senior athlete was among four Bulldogs on Saturday who advanced to the Class 2A state wrestling meet and the only one to do so as a three-time sectional champion. He is competing at 195 pounds.



“Three in a row, that’s really something,” M-S coach Rob Ledin said.



Crowley won in the semis, 1-0, and broke a 0-0 tie in the finals with a second-period escape in a match he won 3-1. Earlier in the sectional, he posted a pin, raising his school-record single-season total to 34.



Crowley will be joined by repeat qualifiers David Spencer (126 pounds) and David Griffet (220) as well as first-time M-S advancer Zach Daebelliehn (170).



“We had high hopes for getting a couple more (to state), but this is a hard tournament emotionally and mentally,” Ledin said. “We really competed and felt good about our overall tournament.”



M-S had seven sectional competitors, and each won at least one match during the two-day event.



The unranked Griffet dealt fifth-ranked Jacob Bullock, from Cahokia, a loss in the quarterfinals.



“David has been in the (sectional) finals twice now, as a sophomore and as a junior,” Ledin said.



Spencer was also the runner-up in his weight class. Daebelliehn rebounded from a semifinal setback to place third.



Centennial qualified two athletes, including unbeaten Justin Cardani (41-0) at 106 pounds.



Cardani, a two-time state qualifier, posted a 51-second pin in the sectional finals. Teammate Jeremiah Risinger (170) moved on to state after also winning his weight class.



Cardani pinned two of his three sectional foes and won 9-0 in the other bout. Risinger also had two falls and prevailed in the finals 4-2.



Three Rantoul athletes are among the 16 area qualifiers in their respective weight classes: Nolan Roseman (132), Peter McCusker (138) and Demarius Smith (152), a three-time qualifier.



In his championship match, previously unbeaten Smith dropped a 4-2 decision to unbeaten Trent Rakers of Highland.



Urbana teammates A.J. Fox (182) and Luke Luffman (220) each secured state berths. Luffman, a sophomore, has qualified two years in a row.



Danville has two repeat qualifiers, Anthony Turner (120) and Porfirio Perez (160).



Champaign Central freshman Dalton Hall (152) is a qualifier along with Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Cameron Nicholas (182). Hall is the second Central freshman ever to reach the state meet.