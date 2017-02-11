Crowley leads Bulldogs contingent
MASCOUTAH — Hunter Crowley will get the chance this week to see if the third time is the charmed one.
The Mahomet-Seymour senior athlete was among four Bulldogs on Saturday who advanced to the Class 2A state wrestling meet and the only one to do so as a three-time sectional champion. He is competing at 195 pounds.
“Three in a row, that’s really something,” M-S coach Rob Ledin said.
Crowley won in the semis, 1-0, and broke a 0-0 tie in the finals with a second-period escape in a match he won 3-1. Earlier in the sectional, he posted a pin, raising his school-record single-season total to 34.
Crowley will be joined by repeat qualifiers David Spencer (126 pounds) and David Griffet (220) as well as first-time M-S advancer Zach Daebelliehn (170).
“We had high hopes for getting a couple more (to state), but this is a hard tournament emotionally and mentally,” Ledin said. “We really competed and felt good about our overall tournament.”
M-S had seven sectional competitors, and each won at least one match during the two-day event.
The unranked Griffet dealt fifth-ranked Jacob Bullock, from Cahokia, a loss in the quarterfinals.
“David has been in the (sectional) finals twice now, as a sophomore and as a junior,” Ledin said.
Spencer was also the runner-up in his weight class. Daebelliehn rebounded from a semifinal setback to place third.
Centennial qualified two athletes, including unbeaten Justin Cardani (41-0) at 106 pounds.
Cardani, a two-time state qualifier, posted a 51-second pin in the sectional finals. Teammate Jeremiah Risinger (170) moved on to state after also winning his weight class.
Cardani pinned two of his three sectional foes and won 9-0 in the other bout. Risinger also had two falls and prevailed in the finals 4-2.
Three Rantoul athletes are among the 16 area qualifiers in their respective weight classes: Nolan Roseman (132), Peter McCusker (138) and Demarius Smith (152), a three-time qualifier.
In his championship match, previously unbeaten Smith dropped a 4-2 decision to unbeaten Trent Rakers of Highland.
Urbana teammates A.J. Fox (182) and Luke Luffman (220) each secured state berths. Luffman, a sophomore, has qualified two years in a row.
Danville has two repeat qualifiers, Anthony Turner (120) and Porfirio Perez (160).
Champaign Central freshman Dalton Hall (152) is a qualifier along with Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Cameron Nicholas (182). Hall is the second Central freshman ever to reach the state meet.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.