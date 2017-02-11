List of advancing wrestlers
Class 1A
106 — Ethan O’Linc, Monticello; Jake Wendling, St. Joseph-Ogden
113 — Austin McConaha, St. Joseph-Ogden
126 — Ren Dazey, Oakwood
138 — Jacob Horsch, GCMS/Fisher; Christian Reynolds, Clinton
145 — Simon Schuler, Prairie Central
152 — Mason Ajster, Oakwood; Dale Ashby, Hoopeston Area; Trevor Bulington, LeRoy/Tri-Valley; Kaehl VanDalsen, Monticello; Kolby Winter, Clinton
160 — Jacob Conaty, LeRoy/Tri-Valley; Drew Hoselton, Prairie Central; Robbie Schmidt, Unity; Eliseo Zamora, Hoopeston Area
170 — Jason Bowman, St. Joseph-Ogden; Luke Shobe, Clinton; Logan Wilson, Unity
182 — Jake Frost, Unity; Griffin Meeker, St. Joseph-Ogden; Logan Winter, Clinton
195 — Micah Downs, Clinton; Cade Kerns, Prairie Central; Toby Traxler, Unity
220 — Kyle Hammer, Clinton; Cody Miller, Bismarck-Henning; Dylan Varney, Prairie Central
285 — Alex LaMont, LeRoy/Tri-Valley
Class 2A
106 — Justin Cardani, Centennial
120 — Anthony Turner, Danville
126 — David Spencer, Mahomet-Seymour
132 — Nolan Roseman, Rantoul
138 — Peter McCusker, Rantoul
152 — Dalton Hall, Champaign Central; Demarius Smith, Rantoul
160 — Porfirio Perez, Danville
170 — Zach Daebelliehn, Mahomet-Seymour; Jeremiah Risinger, Centennial
182 — Arnold Fox, Urbana; Cameron Nicholas, Westville
195 — Hunter Crowley, Mahomet-Seymour
220 — David Griffet, Mahomet-Seymour; Luke Luffman, Urbana
