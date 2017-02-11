Nearing full strength, Meeker advances

CLINTON — As the temperature in the cryogenic chamber reaches minus-155 degrees, St. Joseph-Ogden senior wrestler Griffin Meeker tries to let his thoughts drift off during the three-minute sessions.



“I just try to take my mind off of it and don’t really feel it,” Meeker said.



Meeker dislocated his shoulder three weeks ago in a match against Unity’s Jake Frost, who is ranked No. 2 in Class 1A at 182 pounds. The injury default knocked Meeker out of his No. 1 weight-class ranking.



Recovery, though, has been relatively swift. Two or three times a week, he goes to Indianapolis for cryotherapy, and his shoulder is nearly back to normal.



Meeker made his way back to win the Eastern Illinois Classic two weeks ago before taking the Class 1A St. Joseph-Ogden Regional title in his class last week.



In Saturday’s 1A Clinton Sectional final, he faced off against Clinton senior Logan Winter, who now is ranked No. 1 in 1A at 182 pounds.



Even though he lost 7-6, Meeker showed he’s ready to compete for a state title.



“You’re talking about one move, and that’s the difference in that match,” SJ-O coach Richard Vetter said. “We’ll go back and watch the film and adjust our game plan, but we’re right in both of those matches that we lost, and we’re looking forward to next weekend to see what we can do.”



A year ago at the state meet, Meeker landed awkwardly on his shoulder in the 182-pound quarterfinals, exacerbating a football injury that eventually caused an injury default in his consolation match.



He’ll hope to see Winter again next week at State Farm Center, where he’ll travel with a surprisingly large contingent of Spartans.



Sophomore Jake Wendling finished third at 106 pounds along with his practice partner, freshman Austin McConaha, who finished fourth at 113. Meeker’s practice partner, 170-pounder Jason Bowman, finished fourth to move on to state.



“I just didn’t see that happening (before the season),” Vetter said. “(I expected) two or three (qualifiers), maybe, but not four. That’s beyond what I thought we’d be doing.



“Whenever you go to state, you always see practice partners going. We preached that all year, ‘You go, he goes.’ That’s kind of what happened here.”



Meeker, though, was the sure thing coming into the season.



After losing his second match of the season, he’ll let his shoulder rest for another few days as he dissects the film. Come next week, he hopes to avenge both of his losses and stand on top of the podium.



“I knew it was going to be a tough match coming into it (Saturday), but now that I hung in there and stuck around that long, I can work on the technique in order to be on top (next) Saturday,” Meeker said. “Going up against the top guys before the state tournament is always good, to get a feel for them, get some film on them, know what you need to do to conquer them at the state tournament.”



Maroons see great success. A year ago, Winter couldn’t make it out of a stacked 170-pound weight class at the Class 1A Heyworth Regional, a disappointing result after finishing fifth in Class 1A at 160 pounds in his sophomore season.



He may come into next week’s state meet as the top seed at 182 pounds after topping Meeker.



“I’ve always told him, when he believes in himself and works hard, he can be one of the top dogs,” Clinton coach Matt Cooper said. “It just reinstates that he’s one of the top dogs in that weight class. If he wrestles well, he’ll be good to go, I think.”



Winter will have plenty of company at State Farm Center.



Five other Maroons qualified for the state meet — Christian Reynolds (third at 138 pounds), Kolby Winter (second at 152), Luke Shobe (first at 170), Micah Downs (second at 195) and Kyle Hammer (second at 220).



“At the beginning of the year, I said, ‘It’s possible’ (to qualify six wrestlers), not probable,’ ” Cooper said. “It’s amazing. It’s been a while since we’ve gotten that many out. The boys wrestled well, they battled hard and I’m happy with the way things went this week.”



Elliott held out. One of the area’s top wrestlers, Class 1A No. 1 106-pounder Ezra Elliott, was ruled ineligible to compete in Saturday’s sectional meet by the Hoopeston Area school district.



“There were some things that weren’t followed at the school district, let’s just put it that way,” Hoopeston Area coach Logan Patton said.



Two Cornjerkers wrestlers, 152-pounder Dale Ashby and 160-pounder Eliseo Zamora, qualified for next weekend’s state meet after falling last year in the consolation bracket.



“It was a tough week we’ve had this week with some different issues we’ve had going on, but they wrestled real well, Zamora coming back with an overtime win in the (consolation semifinals),” Patton said. “He wrestled his butt off. (Ashby) had a little redemption on his mind, and he didn’t want to leave anything to chance.”

3 stars

✰

JEREMIAH RISINGER, Centennial

The senior 170-pounder was the runner-up a week ago at the Class 2A Urbana Regional and followed that up with a 3-0 showing (with two pins) to win the sectional championship at Mascoutah.

✰ ✰

JAKE FROST, Unity

The 182-pound junior, who has been slowed by the flu, won a two-point decision in the Class 1A semifinals and a one-point decision in the finals at Vandalia, giving him a sectional title to go with his previous regional crown.

✰ ✰ ✰

DREW HOSELTON, Prairie Central

The unbeaten 160-pound junior, ranked second in Class 1A, edged top-rated Josh McKinney, from Midwest Central, 3-2 in the championship bout at Clinton. He’s now a two-time postseason champion this year.