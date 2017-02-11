Rockets advance four wrestlers to state

VANDALIA — The magic number was four for Unity in Saturday’s Class 1A Vandalia wrestling sectional.



Coach Tom Porter’s squad qualified four individuals for state, and the Rockets did so in four consecutive weight classes.



Senior Robbie Schmidt advanced at 160 pounds and was followed by freshman Logan Wilson (170), junior Jake Frost (182) and senior Toby Traxler (195). Traxler advanced to state, which starts on Thursday at State Farm Center, for the second year in a row.



Frost (39-1 record) secured a sectional title after narrow wins in the semifinals (11-9) and finals (10-9).



“He was great on his feet and carried the match to everyone,” Porter said. “He did what he had to in order to win.”



Schmidt and Wilson won twice in wrestlebacks to place third. Overall, they were 3-1 at the sectional.



“It’s hard to get beat (in the championship bracket) and come back,” Porter said.



Wilson is in a weight class in which the majority of his opponents are upperclassmen.



“It’s rare to find a freshman go to state in the upper weights,” Porter said. “He stayed aggressive throughout the tournament.”



Schmidt is one of the team’s most determined athletes. He started the season weighing 189 pounds but cut down to 160.



“He’s a warrior,” Porter said. “He’s one of our most devoted.”



Another unheralded Rocket is Traxler, who is light for his weight. He usually weighs in between 190 and 193, but to make the team stronger, he elected not to cut to 182.



“He sacrificed for the team,” Porter said. “That’s a credit to him.”



A year after winning eight dual meets and qualifying one athlete for state (Traxler), Unity finished this season with 23 dual-meet victories in Porter’s second season at the school.



“The program has come a long way,” Porter said.



Other area athletes who advanced to state from the site were Monticello teammates Ethan O’Linc (106), a freshman, and senior Kaehl VanDalsen (152), who returns to state for the second time in three years.