2017 area first-round state wrestling matchups
A look at 43 area wrestlers’ first-round matchups Thursday before the individual state finals begin that day at State Farm Center in Champaign:
Class 2A
106 pounds
■ Justin Cardani (Centennial, 41-0, Jr.) vs. Luke Fleming (Ottawa, 31-12, Fr.)
120 pounds
■ Anthony Turner (Danville, 33-5, So.) vs. Kevin Radcliff (Rich East, 29-2, Sr.)
126 pounds
■ David Spencer (Mahomet-Seymour, 34-16, Jr.) vs. Delon Kanari (Wauconda, 9-2, So.)
132 pounds
■ Nolan Roseman (Rantoul, 40-5, So.) vs. We Rachal (Chicago Washington, 30-1, Jr.)
138 pounds
■ Peter McCusker (Rantoul, 34-4, So.) vs. Ivan Garcia (Plano, 16-5, Jr.)
152 pounds
■ Demarius Smith (Rantoul, 32-1, Sr.) vs. Dan Baker (Chicago St. Patrick, 36-8, Sr.)
■ Dalton Hall (Champaign Central, 32-6, Fr.) vs. Xavian Girona (Lakes, 24-8, Sr.)
160 pounds
■ Porfirio Perez (Danville, 33-2, Sr.) vs. Maxwell McGowan (Hampshire, 36-6, Sr.)
170 pounds
■ Zach Daebelliehn (Mahomet-Seymour, 39-15, Sr.) vs. Nick Fetzner (Prairie Ridge, 30-8, Jr.)
■ Jeremiah Risinger (Centennial, 39-8, Sr.) vs. Dylan Butts (Fenton, 31-6, Jr.)
182 pounds
■ A.J. Fox (Urbana, 34-4, Jr.) vs. Joe Petrauskas (Tinley Park, 22-9, Sr.)
■ Cameron Nicholas (Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 34-4, Jr.) vs. Mounes Betancourt (Bremen, 24-5, So.)
195 pounds
■ Hunter Crowley (Mahomet-Seymour, 48-5, Sr.) vs. Brandon Harper (Hillcrest, 19-12, Sr.)
220 pounds
■ David Griffet (Mahomet-Seymour, 26-7, Sr.) vs. Jace Punke (Washington, 33-6, So.)
■ Luke Luffman (Urbana, 35-3, So.) vs. Colin Gussman (Kaneland, 35-5, Sr.)
Class 1A
106 pounds
■ Jake Wendling (St. Joseph-Ogden, 38-7, So.) vs. Kyle Tunink (Sterling Newman, 45-2, Fr.)
■ Ethan O’Linc (Monticello, 30-10, Fr.) vs. Tyler Rock (Wilmington, 33-11, Sr.)
113 pounds
■ Austin McConaha (St. Joseph-Ogden, 38-9, Fr.) vs. Caleb Nix (Auburn, 36-5, Fr.)
126 pounds
■ Ren Dazey (Oakwood, 31-1, Jr.) vs. Bryce Faworski (34-10, Winnebago, Fr.)
138 pounds
■ Jacob Horsch (Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher, 34-11, Jr.) vs. TJ Jezik (Coal City, 40-9, Jr.)
■ Christian Reynolds (Clinton, 41-4, So.) vs. Drew Sonnefeldt (Lisle, 34-3, Sr.)
145 pounds
■ Simon Schuler (Prairie Central, 38-6, Sr.) vs. Gabe Nagel (Reed-Custer, 30-15, Jr.)
152 pounds
■ Kolby Winter (Clinton, 39-5, So.) vs. Cameron White (Chicago Bowen, 30-5, Jr.)
■ Dale Ashby (Hoopeston Area, 14-3, Jr.) vs. Nick Pretto (Wilmington, 41-6, Sr.)
■ Kaehl VanDalsen (Monticello, 32-10, Sr.) vs. Rollie Elder (Rock Falls, 31-10, Sr.)
■ Trevor Bulington (LeRoy/Tri-Valley, 42-0, Sr.) vs. Jeremiah Canada (Walther Christian, 30-6, Jr.)
■ Mason Ajster (Oakwood, 26-7, So.) vs. Mason Sauseda (Kankakee McNamara, 30-8, Jr.)
160 pounds
■ Drew Hoselton (Prairie Central, 43-0, Jr.) vs. Trevor Philpot (Vandalia, 41-8, Sr.)
■ Eliseo Zamora (Hoopeston Area, 27-11, Jr.) vs. Jonny Darrah (Mt. Olive, 32-5, Jr.)
■ Robbie Schmidt (Unity, 35-8, Sr.) vs. Josh McKinney (Midwest Central, 35-3, Sr.)
■ Jacob Conaty (LeRoy/Tri-Valley, 37-7, So.) vs. Joel Cook (Pittsfield, 25-6, Jr.)
170 pounds
■ Jason Bowman (St. Joseph-Ogden, 35-7, Jr.) vs. Andrew Wenger (Dakota, 41-1, Sr.)
■ Logan Wilson (Unity, 33-5, Fr.) vs. Asher Eichert (Walther Christian, 28-3, Sr.)
■ Luke Shobe (Clinton, 35-3, Jr.) vs. Tyler Roling (Sherrard, 42-5, Sr.)
182 pounds
■ Logan Winter (Clinton, 41-1, Sr.) vs. Pablo Tellez (Chicago Hope Academy, 26-14, Jr.)
■ Griffin Meeker (St. Joseph-Ogden, 34-2, Sr.) vs. James Cox (Wilmington, 34-11, Sr.)
■ Jake Frost (Unity, 39-1, Jr.) vs. Elijah Rowe (Lena-Winslow, 35-5, Jr.)
195 pounds
■ Toby Traxler (Unity, 37-4, Sr.) vs. Daniel McNally (Grant Park, 38-6, Sr.)
■ Cade Kerns (Prairie Central, 39-3, Jr.) vs. Cade Meier (Dakota, 25-19, Sr.)
■ Micah Downs (Clinton, 12-5, Fr.) vs. Anthony Marchetti (Oregon, 41-6, Sr.)
220 pounds
■ Dylan Varney (Prairie Central, 31-14, Sr.) vs. Clayton Sheldon (Sparta, 22-3, Jr.)
■ Cody Miller (Bismarck-Henning, 42-2, Jr.) vs. Reece Radtke (Litchfield, 27-12, Sr.)
285 pounds
■ Alex LaMont (LeRoy/Tri-Valley, 37-6, Sr.) vs. Jon Wright (East Alton-Wood River, 25-9, Sr.)
Comments
