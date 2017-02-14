N-G Top 10: Wrestling (Feb. 15)

The pinnacle of the season is here for wrestlers throughout Illinois. A look at our area team rankings one more time before the individual state finals start Thursday at State Farm Center in Champaign, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:

RK., SCHOOL PREV. COMMENT

1. Mahomet-Seymour 1 Bulldogs have had 22 wrestlers win 28 state titles going into this week, with David Spencer (126 pounds), Zach Daebelliehn (170), Hunter Crowley (195) and David Griffet (220) trying to add to the history.

2. Clinton 2 Five Maroons will take part at state, one less than the six state champions Clinton has produced, with the most recent one in 2002 when Jacob Fatheree won a Class A state title at 145 pounds.

3. Prairie Central 3 Drew Hoselton is 43-0 at 160 pounds and could become the second Hawk — and second Hoselton — to claim a state title after Andy Hoselton did so at 160 in Class 1A in 2011.

4. Unity 5 Juan Molina’s Class A state championship at 189 pounds in 1991 was the last one for Unity, which has four overall. Robbie Schmidt (160), Logan Wilson (170), Jake Frost (182) and Toby Traxler (195) are all contenders this week.

5. LeRoy/Tri-Valley 7 Trevor Bulington is 42-0 on the season at 152 pounds and has a legit chance to become second Panther ever to win a state title. Ron Oliver won the Class A heavyweight state title in 1984.

6. Centennial 6 Justin Cardani (106 pounds) and Jeremiah Risinger (170) will vie to become the Chargers’ first-ever state champions this weekend for a program that has two runner-up finishes in its history.

7. Monticello 4 If either Ethan O’Linc at 106 pounds or Kaehl VanDalsen at 152 makes it to the top of the podium Saturday night, they’d join Kyle Dooley (2007, 140 pounds, Class A) as the only Sages to win a state title.

8. St. Joseph-Ogden 8 Griffin Meeker might be the Spartans’ best bet at 182 pounds to win a state title this year, and the senior was teammates with Wesley Kibler, the only SJ-O wrestler to win a state title after he did so at 195 in 2015.

9. Danville 9 The Vikings have had four wrestlers claim state titles in their history, but none since Kenneth Parsons did so at 120 in 1958. Anthony Turner at 120 and Porfirio Perez at 160 will try to end the drought this week.

10. Rantoul — Eagles have never had a state champion, but Demarius Smith returns to the state meet at 152 after he posted a school-best fourth-place finish last season at 145. Teammates Nolan Roseman (132) and Peter McCusker (138) will join him.