Marching to Champaign: IHSA state wrestling meet storylines

Preps coordinator Anthony Zilis spotlights a few state-bound area wrestlers before today’s preliminaries at State Farm Center:

Risinger rising at right time

CHAMPAIGN — Jeremiah Risinger was anxious on his way to a second-place finish at 170 pounds during the Class 2A Urbana Regional on Feb. 4.

But at the Class 2A Mascoutah Sectional last Saturday, the Centennial senior was a different wrestler. He was relaxed, and he dominated, pinning his first two opponents before beating Taylorville’s Heath Fleming by a 4-2 decision in the championship match to qualify for his first state meet.

“He wrestled very, very loose for him,” Centennial coach Ed Mears said. “He was very aggressive and just took care of business each and every round … I think it’s just confidence in himself, and he just took it in stride. He didn’t seem very nervous at all. He just wrestled within himself and kept going. It was a lot different from the regionals the week before. He wrestled very tight (at regionals) and looked very nervous out there.”

Risinger has come a long way during his four years at Centennial. His freshman year, he won just eight matches at 152. Last year, he fell just one match short of making it to the state meet.

This weekend, he’ll head to State Farm Center, along with teammate Justin Cardani, the second-ranked wrestler at 106, according to IllinoisMatmen.com, in 2A. Cardani enters at 41-0 and Risinger carries a 39-8 record as they’ll attempt to earn the first-ever state title by a Chargers wrestler.

“A lot of it is just improving his own skills,” Mears said. “He works out in the weight room pretty much year-round. He’s the most polite young man you’d ever want to work with, and it’s great to see the progress over the last four years.”



High hopes for Rantoul trio

RANTOUL — The Class 2A Mascoutah Sectional didn’t go exactly as planned for Rantoul, because none of the three Eagles competing won a sectional championship.

Nevertheless, Demarius Smith (152 pounds), Nolan Roseman (132) and Peter McCusker (138) all survived to advance to this weekend’s state meet.

“I’m feeling really hopeful,” Rantoul coach Mark McCusker said. “We had a little bit of a rough time at sectionals with the guys maybe not finishing as high as they expected or wanted, but I think that’s really been a good motivator for this week to bring them back into focus onto what they need to do to get there. I’m excited. I think they’re going to do well.”

Roseman, who took fourth and is 40-5 on the season, will make a return trip to state after qualifying as a freshman last year, while classmate Peter McCusker (34-4), who lost in the sectional championship, will head to state for the first time after a bout with mononucleosis kept him out of the postseason a year ago.

Smith’s loss in the championship round last Saturday at Mascoutah was the biggest surprise, although his competition was stiff in No. 3 Trent Rakers from Highland.

Still, it was the first loss of the season for Smith (32-1), who is ranked second after finishing fourth in 2A at 145 last year. The loss doesn’t change Smith’s expectations, though.

“I think the loss has really motivated him and kind of narrowed his attention on what he needs to work on,” Mark McCusker said. “It was a close match against a quality wrestler … I think he’s got a good shot to make it to the finals and face the same guy again and hopefully get a do-over.”

Hoselton stays unbeaten

FAIRBURY — Every day after his practice, Prairie Central junior Drew Hoselton heads to his second training session of the day with his club team. There, the 160-pound wrestler practices with his eighth-grade brother, Brandon.

This isn’t the typical matchup between two brothers three years apart in age. Brandon actually weighs about 20 pounds more than his older sibling, giving Drew a valuable practice partner.

“He’s good at the things I’m not,” Drew Hoselton said. “He’s really good on top and bottom, and I’m really good on my feet, so we work each other pretty good.

After finishing fourth in Class 1A at 152 pounds last year, Hoselton heads into the state meet 43-0 after knocking off Midwest Centrals’ Josh McKinney in the 1A Clinton Sectional championship.

Three teammates will join Hoselton, including Cade Kerns, who is ranked fifth at 195. In his return to State Farm Center, Hoselton feels like he’ll be better standing up, and that could lead to a state title.

“Placing gave me a lot of confidence,” Hoselton said. “Everything I was bad at last year, I worked on in the offseason, (improving) on my feet mostly. That’s where I lost at state last year.”

LaMont relying on athleticism

LeROY — Alex LaMont isn’t your typical wrestler in the 285-pound weight class. For one, he weighs only 215 pounds.

While he gives up as much as 70 pounds to opponents, the LeRoy/Tri-Valley senior usually has a few inches on his more rotund opponents, checking in at 6 feet, 4 inches.

“The long arms and legs definitely help,” LaMont said. “I started out at 220 and realized there were a bunch of good guys there.”

The decision to move from 220 to 285 came on his senior night, when he topped Normal U-High’s Packard Otto, ranked No. 3 in 285 in 1A.

From there, LaMont (37-6) decided to wrestle up. Last Saturday at Clinton, he beat a field that included plenty of talent. In the quarterfinal, he won in a tiebreaker over Knoxville’s Ricky Cantu, the second-ranked wrestler at 285, and then topped Josh Smith from Clifton Central, the seventh-ranked wrestler at 285, before beating Otto, 5-0, in the title bout.

“A lot of (my advantage) is just being faster than everybody and not gassing,” LaMont said. “I had no expectations (heading into the sectional), just to qualify.”