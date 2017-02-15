Urbana's Luffman ready to wrestle the best in the state

URBANA — Luke Luffman came into high school with hype.

As an eighth-grader at Urbana Middle School, he won the USA Wrestling National triple crown, compiling national titles in freestyle, Greco Roman and folkstyle wrestling.

But those accomplishments almost didn’t happen. A neck injury during his eighth-grade football season almost took his wrestling season away.

“I stopped playing football then,” Luffman said. “I didn’t feel like that was the right fit for me.”

Now, the 211-pound Luffman is an Urbana sophomore focused squarely on wrestling, despite occasional pleas from Urbana football coaches.

“A lot of kids wrestle because of football,” Urbana coach Charles Trabaris said. “He goes out and it’s, ‘Hey, I’m here for wrestling.’ It’s just awesome.”

Trabaris remembers seeing Luffman before he stepped onto the national stage, which is saying something. After all, Luffman first headed to Iowa for a national competition as a fourth-grader when he joined Mahomet’s youth wrestling program along with highly-ranked area wrestlers Justin Cardani from Centennial and Hunter Crowley from Mahomet-Seymour.

As a third-grader wrestling for Urbana kids’ club, though, Luffman stood out.

“Wrestling’s one of those sports where you have to have a feel for it,” Trabaris said. “You have to have a natural kind of grit to yourself almost. When he was really young, he had that. He had a nice natural feel to it. I remember watching his first match, and he pins his kid in the first period with a half-nelson, and he comes off the mat smiling. That’s what you want to see with a kid when they’re really little, and that hasn’t stopped.”

Luffman, though, wasn’t smiling after last Saturday’s Class 2A Mascoutah Sectional.

Facing a difficult draw, he lost to Garrette Branson from Mattoon, the second-ranked wrestler in Class 2A at 220 pounds, in the semifinals. He finished third, setting up another difficult draw at this weekend’s state meet, where Luffman enters with a 35-3 record.

He’ll take on No. 4 Colin Gussman (35-5) from Kaneland in the first round today, likely for the right to take on No. 1 George Bessette from Antioch in the quarterfinals.

After taking fifth at 195 pounds a year ago, Luffman is looking forward to making up for his loss last weekend.

“I’m excited to show everybody what I’ve got,” Luffman said. “I wasn’t wrestling how I would have liked to. I wasn’t getting to my leg attacks, and I wasn’t capitalizing on my opportunities that were being provided in my semis match.”

Of course, Luffman is familiar with Bessette from seeing him wrestle at national meets, although he hasn’t ever matched up with him.

If he gets past his first meeting, he’s looking forward to possibly tangling with the top 220-pound wrestler in the state.

“It’s going to be a good one,” Luffman said. “It’s going to be fun to compete with the best guy.”