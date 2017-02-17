Centennial's Cardani headlines eight state wrestling finalists

Image Gallery: IHSA State Wrestling: 1A & 2A Semifinals » more Photo by: Robin Scholz 1A-220 pounds: Cody Miller, Bismarck-Henning, treis to hold on to Joel Swanson, Grant Park, in state wrestling semi-finals at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.

CHAMPAIGN — For a split second, Centennial’s Justin Cardani flipped onto his back in the closing seconds of Friday’s Class 2A 106-pound state wrestling semifinal, in an effort to push to his feet to nab one final point.

Of course, like most of his matches this season, this one was finished well before the final buzzer. The junior was ahead 7-0 for the entire third period. But, as always, Cardani wanted a little more.

“It just sounds a lot better,” Cardani said, “you win 8-0 by major (decision) instead of a decision.”

At the state meet thus far, the question has never been whether Cardani would win. It’s how large the gap would be between him and his opponent.

In three matches, Cardani has outscored his opponents 39-6, with all six points against coming in his opener, when he allowed his opponent up to his feet six times for a point apiece so he could take him down a few seconds later to earn two.

Cardani’s newfound dominance has led him to Saturday’s Grand March and championship round, an event he’s watched every year since the first grade.

“I just remember how cool it was to experience — the lights were dimmed, everybody looked so good to me,” Cardani said. “I’ve always dreamt of being there, when everybody’s watching you out there.”

A year ago, Cardani felt defeated as he walked off the State Farm Center floor in that Friday’s action after losing two matches. As a small 106-pounder, he was dominated, losing by a 12-3 major decision and an 8-1 decision.

Cardani, though, has prepared to wrestle at this level and weight class for years. He came into high school as an 85-pound freshman and finished with a 27-9 record.

“I just wasn’t confident in myself,” Cardani said.

He gained around 20 pounds the following season, but this year, his body truly transformed.

When Centennial coach Ed Mears saw video of Cardani wrestling in a national summer tournament in 2016, he could tell this high school season was going to be a special one.

“It was like, ‘This is a different kid,’” Mears said. “He was bigger, stronger, confident, faster. I mean he is so fast out there on some of those takedowns. … He’s just more explosive. He’s gotten a lot stronger and he’s just more mature."

Now, Cardani will take on the only wrestler ranked ahead of him throughout the year, No. 1 Kyle Schickel from Lemont, with a state title on the line.

While some wrestlers will spend Saturday poring over tape of their championship-match opponents, Cardani said he won’t do that. He’ll seek a little advice from his coaches, who watched Schickel throughout the weekend.

But at the end of an undefeated season, Cardani and his coach are confident that his abilities give him a chance to win a state title.

“If he just continues to wrestle how he’s been wrestling,” Mears said, “I think he’s got a pretty good shot.”