IHSA State Wrestling: Day 2 notebook

CHAMPAIGN — Rantoul senior Demarius Smith tried to expel the thought from his mind, but it kept sneaking back in.

His opponent in Friday night’s Class 2A 152-pound state wrestling semifinal was Washington’s Kyle Goin, his practice partner during club season and his close friend. The two go back and forth with messages on Snapchat every day.

And in the third period of a match that was tied 4-4, Smith was trying to crush his friend’s state championship dreams in order to preserve his own.

“Even though you don’t want it to, it does come into you head like, ‘This kid next to me that’s trying to take me down is one of my best friends, we both know each other’s wrestling and our personal lives,’ ” Smith said. “It definitely sneaks in there. ... To have to meet up in the state semifinals, I mean, at one end it’s heartbreaking, but at the other end, wrestling is wrestling.”

Smith pulled out the match by a 7-4 decision with an escape and a takedown to become the first Rantoul wrestler to ever compete for a state championship.

And if he stands on top of the podium Saturday, Smith knows he’ll deserve it. The second-ranked 152-pounder in Class 2A according to IllinoisMatmen.com, Smith has beaten No. 1 Jake Kirkman and Goin, who is ranked fourth, for the right to take on No. 3 Trent Rakers of Highland in the final.

“As soon as I saw my draw, I was like, ‘If I do this, I’m going to no doubt be the best,’ ” he said. “I just knew right off the bat, ‘If I do this, there’s no doubt I’m the top 2A 152-pounder.’ ”



✰ ✰ ✰

The pain was excruciating and clear to see on Griffin Meeker’s face as he kneeled on the mat during the third period, head down, face contorted.

In a 1A 182-pound quarterfinal, the shoulder he dislocated a month ago slipped out of his socket and back in.

Meeker was able to hang onto a large lead in that bout, but his semifinal match against Beardstown’s Chad Grimm was tied 6-6 in the third period when he aggravated the injury again. But Meeker wasn’t going to bow out with an injury. Not after defaulting a year ago.

“Last year, my coaches knew there was a next year,” Meeker said. “Why keep fighting it and hurting it more? This year, there is no next year. … It’s indescribable, it’s pain, but you’ve got that adrenaline going through you with everybody watching.”

Meeker kneeled down with a minute left and began the match again. After Grimm grabbed his leg from behind with 20 seconds left, Meeker rolled onto his back, grabbed Grimm in a headlock with his healthy right arm and rolled him backward to the ground for a takedown.

“I knew he was going to grab my leg there, and that’s just something I’ve been doing since youth against kids to catch them,” Meeker said. “I saw the position, and I went for it.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Hunter Crowley knew if he was able to maneuver himself on top of Oak Forest’s Ethan Brenner, there would be a good chance his 2A 195-pound semifinal would be over early.

He did just that, pinning Brenner in 3 minutes, 32 seconds to advance to the state championship and tie Mahomet-Seymour’s all-time pin record with 79, a mark he’s been eyeing throughout the year.

“At the beginning of the season, I saw that I had the shot if I pulled a bunch of pins,” Crowley said, “and it feels really good to know that I’m up there with some of the top wrestlers from Mahomet.”

Crowley will take on Washington’s Jacob Warner in the final. Warner is ranked No. 1 in the nation at 195 pounds by Intermat and beat Crowley by technical fall earlier this year.

“I can’t wait to experience that,” Crowley said. “I would say it’s pretty much pressure-free, because you’re going out there, and nobody expects you to win. If you pull off an upset, hey, that’s awesome.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Urbana sophomore Luke Luffman trailed 1-0 to start the third period of his 2A 220-pound semifinal against Washington’s Jace Punke, the third-ranked 2A 220-pounder.

But he wasn’t rattled. He was simply waiting for his chance to take a shot, which he knew would come.

“I knew that I could take him down, so I was just waiting for the best opportunity,” he said. “I was waiting for the best opportunity to pop off my shot because I didn’t have to go out there and win that match by 15 points, I just had to go out there and get it done.”

He waited for Punke’s leg to come around, faked as if he was going to grab it, and took a shot at the other leg for the takedown in an eventual 3-1 win.

Earlier in the day, Luffman topped No. 1 George Bessette of Antioch after beating No. 4 Colin Gussman of Kaneland in the first round.

For the second straight year, Luffman will be joined by a teammate on the medal stand. Senior A.J. Fox won his quarterfinal matchup at 182 pounds to guarantee a spot in the top six before bowing out in the semifinals of his first year at state.

“I was envisioning coming to state,” Fox said after his quarterfinal win. “I knew my goal was to place, but I didn’t know I was going to do this well. I’m actually surprising myself with how well I’m wrestling.”

Luffman, though, isn’t surprised by Fox’s strong tournament.

“I saw the potential in him,” Luffman said. “He’s a very hard worker. Whenever we’re doing ropes or whatever, he’s always my partner, and he’s always pushing me.”



✰ ✰ ✰

It was a move Bismarck-Henning’s Cody Miller practiced but never thought he’d use in an actual match.

But trailing by two points late in the third period of his Class 1A 220-pound semifinal as Dakota’s Maverick McPeek grabbed his Miller’s leg, he needed to pull out whatever trick he could.

Standing up, Miller did a frontflip onto his back, grabbed McPeek’s right leg, turned him around and took him down. Miller won by fall in overtime.

“It was just something we make up in practice when we’re just rolling around,” Miller said. “It’s something we’ve been doing all year that we never thought would take part in a wrestling match.”

Anthony Zilis