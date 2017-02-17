LIVE! State wrestling

The area wrestling scene will have solid representation tonight when the state semifinal matches get underway at State Farm Center.

And that's just in Class 1A.

Six area 1A wrestlers advanced out of Friday morning's quarterfinals in Champaign.

Hoopeston Area junior Dale Ashby won a 6-3 decision against Monticello senior Kaehl VanDalsen in the 1A quarterfinals at 152 pounds. Ashby (16-3) advances to face Belleville Althoff junior Danny Braunagel (45-0) in the semifinals tonight.

Prairie Central junior Drew Hoselton kept his undefeated season intact with an 18-3 technical fall win against Garrett Passmoore of Erie in the 1A quarterfinals at 160. Hoselton (45-0) faces off against Lena-Winslow senior Kyle Kalkbrenner (39-8) in the semifinals tonight.

The 182-pound weight class has two area wrestlers into the 1A semifinals. Clinton senior Logan Winter (43-1) defeated Brandon Elsbury of Byron via a 7-3 decision in his quarterfinal match. Winter squares off against Illiana Christian junior Isaac Lyzenga (31-9) in the semifinals tonight.

On the bottom half of the 182-pound bracket. St. Joseph-Ogden senior Griffin Meeker (36-2) will wrestle Beardstown sophomore Chad Grimm (41-6) in the semifinals tonight. Meeker won his quarterfinal match this morning by a 17-15 decision against West Carroll senior Nate Schultz.

At 220, Bismarck-Henning junior Cody Miller improved to 44-2 on the season after a 9-0 major decision against Grant Park senior Joel Swanson in the quarterfinals. Miller squares off Dakota junior Maverick McPeek (41-3) in the semifinals tonight.

LeRoy senior Alex LaMont rounds out the area 1A representatives in the semifinals after LaMont won his quarterfinal match against West Carroll senior Josh Anderson with a 5-0 decision. LaMont (39-6) will meet Fulton junior Taylor Fleetwood (34-6) in the semifinals tonight.

The Class 2A quarterfinals are slated to get underway at 11 a.m.

Centennial junior Justin Cardani (42-0) at 106, Danville sophomore Anthony Turner (34-5) at 120, Mahomet-Seymour junior David Spencer (35-16) at 126, Rantoul sophomore Peter McCusker (35-4) at 138, Rantoul senior Demarius Smith (33-1) at 152, Danville senior Porfirio Perez (34-2) at 160, Urbana junior A.J. Fox (35-4) at 182, Mahomet-Seymour senior Hunter Crowley (49-5) at 195 and Urbana sophomore Luke Luffman (36-3) at 220 are the area's representatives that will wrestle in the 2A quarterfinals.

The semifinals for all three classes are slated to get underway at 7 tonight at State Farm Center.