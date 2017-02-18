Confident Cardani captures wrestling state title

Image Gallery: IHSA State Wrestling: Finals » more Photo by: Rick Danzl Bismarck-Henning's Cody Miller, left, shakes hands with Orion's Logan Lee in the introductions for the final during the at IHSA State Wrestling Finals at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.

CHAMPAIGN — Late in his Class 2A 106-pound state championship match Saturday, Centennial junior Justin Cardani picked up opponent Kyle Schickel of Lemont, rotated a few steps to his right and looked toward the edge of the mat where photographers sat.

“I noticed that I was winning and I knew that there was only a short time left,” Cardani said with a smile. “I just wanted to see if someone could get a good picture, anything just to remember the moment.”

After holding Schickel in the air for about four seconds, Cardani slammed him to the ground for a punctuation mark on a 5-2 decision triumph.

Cardani became Centennial’s first-ever champion, and he did it in style.

Schickel was the first state opponent to score points on Cardani that the Centennial junior didn’t intentionally allow.

Within 5 seconds of the opening whistle, Cardani took control of the match when he dove for a quick takedown.

“That kid didn’t know what hit him,” Centennial coach Ed Mears said. “(Cardani) just dominated that match. I don’t think that kid took one offensive shot the whole match.”

Cardani dominated opponents all season, boasting a 45-0 record after Saturday’s win. But he was ranked behind Schickel at 2A 106 on illinoismatmen.com throughout the season.

Despite coming off of a sophomore state tournament in which he lost both of his matches, Cardani knew he could be the best 106-pounder in 2A by the first match of the year, when he beat two opponents by technical fall.

On Thursday, he was the first 106-pounder on the floor, jogging around and warming up when the 195-pound matches were ongoing, wanting to acclimate himself to the spectators and aura around State Farm Center.

After coasting through the first three matches of the tournament, he knew within a few seconds of Saturday’s title bout that he was a likely state champion.

“After that first takedown, I knew I could win the match and that I had it in the bag,” Cardani said.

Cardani accomplished his goal with ease and dominance, and he’ll go home with a few iconic photos to remember it by.

“His confidence is unbelievable,” Mears said. “I think he probably opened some eyes up around the state to know how good he is. His stats this year are unbelievable. And it’s great that in Centennial’s 50th year, we finally get one. I hope it’s not another 50 years.”