LIVE! 2017 state wrestling finals

Eight local athletes competed for a wrestling state title tonight at State Farm Center. Here's how they fared on the mats, opening with the 152-pound matches across all three classes.

106 pounds

Justin Cardani was already destined to go down into the record books.

The Centennial junior just made sure he did so with an exclamation point.

Cardani held off Lemont freshman Kyle Schickel to earn a 5-2 decision and became the first wrestler from Centennial to ever win a state title.

The school on the south side of Champaign opened its doors in 1967 and had produced two wrestlers with second-place finishes in Darren Wynn (132, 2013) and Erik Mueller (119, 1984), but never a state champion.

Until Saturday night.

Cardani's victory not only capped off a run to the state title, but he ended this season with a perfect 45-0 record.

152 pounds

Rantoul's Demarius Smith suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 decision loss to Trent Rakers of Highland. Rakers finished his season a perfect 35-0, while Smith fell to 35-2 as the state runner-up in Class 2A 152.

160 pounds

Prairie Central's Drew Hoselton saw his undefeated season and state title hopes dashed with a 4-3 decision defeat at the hands of Mantino Midwest Central's Josh McKinney in Class 1A.

McKinney scored a reversal in the second period, but Hoselton notched an escape and takedown early in the third. McKinney's reversal late in the third period, however, secured him the crown.

Hoselton finished at 46-1, while McKinney concluded at 39-3.

182 pounds

The only matchup of the night that guaranteed a local state champion saw St. Joseph-Ogden's Griffin Meeker square off against Clinton's Logan Winter in Class 1A.

Meeker avenged a sectional defeat to Winter by getting the upper hand in the state final, winning the bout by a 12-6 decision. Meeker led 5-0 after one period and 9-2 after two.

Meeker finished the 2016-17 campaign with a 38-2 mark in addition to his state title. Winter wrapped up at 44-2.

195 pounds

Mahomet-Seymour's Hunter Crowley could not overcome the nation's top-ranked 195-pounder (according to Intermat).

Crowley lost by a 22-7 technical fall to Washington's Jacob Warner in Class 2A, dropping a match to Warner for the second time this season.

Crowley capped his season with a 51-6 record, while Warner finished a perfect 41-0.

220 pounds

Two local athletes took to the mats in this class, though not against each other as happened in 182.

Bismarck-Henning's Cody Miller competed against Orion's Logan Lee in Class 1A, while Urbana's Luke Luffman took on Chicago Brother Rice's Scott Sierzega in Class 2A.

Miller led 3-1 in the second period but was overwhelmed by Lee down the stretch in a 12-9 decision. Miller finishes the season 45-3, while Lee concluded at 41-3.

Luffman, however, was crowned state champion when he took a 1-0 win. He recorded a third-period escape to capture the title.

Luffman finished the season 39-3, whlie Sierzega wrapped up at 34-4.