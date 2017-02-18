Luffman takes wrestling title on third-period escape

Image Gallery: IHSA State Wrestling: Finals » more Photo by: Rick Danzl Bismarck-Henning's Cody Miller, left, shakes hands with Orion's Logan Lee in the introductions for the final during the at IHSA State Wrestling Finals at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.

CHAMPAIGN — Urbana sophomore Luke Luffman was anxious Saturday morning after his weigh-in for the Class 2A 220-pound state championship.

So he began walking laps around the State Farm Center concourse as he went through the previous days’ matches in his mind.

Finally, Tigers coach Charles Trabaris caught him mid-lap.

“My coach said, ‘Hey, Luke, you have to go home. You’re going to walk yourself out,’” Luffman said.

He went home and tried to nap, but it was no use. He was too anxious, so he watched tape of his matches instead.

The preparation paid off.

Even though he had yet to score a point, Luffman was confident heading into the third period of his championship match against No. 10 Scott Sierzega of Chicago Brother Rice after topping the first, third and fourth-ranked 220-pounders in previous rounds.

Early in that third period, Luffman waited for his opportunity, stood up and burst out of Sierzega’s grasp for an escape. He then avoided a late takedown attempt to win the 2A 220-pound state championship by a 1-0 decision.

“I was not capitalizing on the opportunities that were provided,” Luffman said, “but other than that, I got off easy and I continued to wrestle, even when he was about to score, which ultimately saved the match.”

It’s no surprise that wrestling was on Luffman’s mind all day. It’s the only sport the supremely athletic sophomore plays, and he only has to go to his family’s basement to find the nearest wrestling mat.

In recent years, though, he and his brother, Jake, have had to pull it out to the backyard after both sprouted a few inches.

“They have much more room out there than they did the basement,” said their mother, Melissa. “They both got so tall that it got to be a place that was not safe for them to wrestle.”

The 4 inches and increased bulk he added in the last year forced Luke Luffman to move from 195 pounds, where he took fourth at state last year, to 220, and that became a blessing.

Despite taking third at the 2A Mascoutah Sectional this year, Luffman had to fight through a tough bracket at state to win what he hopes is the first of three titles.

“It still hasn’t hit me,” Luffman said. “I’m going to have to continue to work hard the next two years, because that’s my goal (to win three straight championships). ... I’ll take (today) off and Monday off, then I’ll be back at it lifting and continuing to get strong for next year.”