Meeker's cradle helps him fell state title foe

CHAMPAIGN — Griffin Meeker’s coaches at St. Joseph-Ogden have dissuaded him from utilizing the cradle move he used often throughout middle school.

Before Saturday’s Class 1A 182-pound state championship match, the nation’s No. 1 195-pounder, Jacob Warner of Washington, also told him the move wouldn’t work.

After all, the action sees him roll onto his back to flip his opponent onto his own, exposing Meeker to a takedown or worse.

But when the opportunity to use the cradle arose over the last two days at state tournament, he took it.

Just as he did in Friday’s semifinal, Meeker saw the opportunity to pull off the cradle on Clinton’s Logan Winter in the state title bout. It worked, leading to a takedown and a near-fall to take a 5-0 lead in an eventual 12-6 decision win.

“My coach hates when I do it,” Meeker said. “I used to do it in youth. It was there in my semifinal match (Friday), so I hit it to win. It was there at the beginning of the match, so I said, ‘I’m going to go for it, and if it works, it works.’ And it worked.”

Just a week ago, Winter topped Meeker in the 1A Clinton Sectional, but Winter couldn’t close an early deficit Saturday.

“It’s hard to come back from a 5-point deficit in the first period,” Winter said. “It was just me playing catch-up and he was the better wrestler (Saturday). … I’m happy to be here, and I’m not mad. He’s a great wrestler and a great person, and so is his family. I’m happy for him.”

On Saturday, Meeker fought through pain from a shoulder he dislocated a day prior and for the second time in a month.

Meeker spent the day icing his shoulder as he took breaks from cleaning his room, which his mother forced him to do, and by the time he arrived at State Farm Center, the pain was bearable.

“It really hurts, but with the adrenaline going through me, I don’t feel it at all,” Meeker said. “I’m going to wake up in the morning and probably feel it more than I do now, but it’s over with then.”

Whatever the pain, Meeker was never going to miss out on Saturday’s match. In the end, he pulled out all the stops to win.

“That was a junk move, but it was there,” he said of the cradle. “In the big match you’ve got to hit the big moves and hope that they work. Once I got up 5-0, I knew I would be able to hold it out and hold that lead until the end.”