State wrestling notes: Smith, Crowley, Miller fall short

CHAMPAIGN — Rantoul senior Demarius Smith’s eyes were glassy as he stared ahead on the second-place step of the podium.

His finish was the best in Rantoul history for the second straight year, but his loss by a 1-0 decision in Saturday’s Class 2A 152-pound state championship match stung.

Whether he’ll eventually overcome the pain of the loss to appreciate his accomplishment was a question he didn’t have an answer to.

“I don’t know, honestly,” Smith said.

Smith didn’t have the recording of his last match with Highland’s Trent Rakers, a 4-2 setback. But he remembered plenty about his final opponent at this year’s state tournament, who escaped early in the third period to score the only point of the bout.

“I knew it was going to be a close match. I definitely knew I needed to get my offense off, which is something I obviously didn’t do,” he said. “I knew he was a really hard rider, and I knew in the third, he would choose down because I wasn’t very good at holding him down. He was going to try to get that one point, and I’d rather let him get this one point and get a reversal.”

Smith’s legacy at Rantoul is a strong one, and his accomplishments will stand on their own. But he couldn’t quite appreciate that Saturday.

“I’m blessed to come out and compete,” he said. “In that way, I’m completely blessed. It was a great experience being here. But not going home with one (championship was just …”

He trailed off.

“It’s a legacy,” he said, “but I hope anyone who comes up after me can beat it.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Mahomet-Seymour’s Hunter Crowley is used to wrestling in the midst of quality athletes.

Since he was little, he has competed on the same club team as Urbana’s Luke Luffman and Centennial’s Justin Cardani, who both won Class 2A state championships Saturday. Crowley also won a tournament in Sidney, N.D., early in the season which featured top wrestlers from around the Midwest.

None of his opponents had been quite like Jacob Warner, though, his foe in Saturday’s Class 2A 195-pound title match.

“He really knows how to dominate a match,” Crowley said. “I’ll tell you that.”

Warner is the top-ranked 195-pounder in the country according to Intermat, and he’s committed to wrestling powerhouse Iowa. And on Saturday, he pounced on every small opening Crowley afforded him on his way to a third-period, 22-7 technical fall.

Losing to the best in the country, though, doesn’t take the shine off of a stellar year in which Crowley tied the program’s career record for pins.

“It was a great year because I broke a bunch of school records and everything, so that’s always a good thing, knowing that I’m going to have my name up on the wall and everything,” Crowley said. “(Saturday) was a great experience, because when you start wrestling, it’s always a dream to go out in that Grand March. You want to be out there in front of that big crowd. It feels good knowing that we’re out there.”

His season, though, isn’t quite over. On Tuesday, he and the Bulldogs will host Chatham-Glenwood in dual-team sectionals with a chance to head to state next Saturday.

“Our team should be able to make it to state and make a pretty good run at state,” Crowley said. “I’d say (individual and dual-team state) kind of feed into each other, so you’re pretty ready going into it.”

✰ ✰ ✰

After winning in overtime in Friday’s Class 1A 220-pound semifinals, Bismarck-Henning junior Cody Miller couldn’t quite close a 6-point, third-period deficit in a 12-9 loss to Orion’s Logan Lee in Saturday’s title match.

“(Miller) had a really good tournament,” Blue Devils coach Andy Head said. “At the end, he got caught in two big moves, and that’s hard to come back from, especially in their weight class. It’s tough to score in the upper weights.

“He did a good job at fighting back. … I couldn’t ask for too much more.”

Head has known about Miller’s talent since he was a 280-pound seventh-grader, and he’s wrestled at state for three straight years.

“I knew we had something pretty special at that point,” Head said. “He was the most athletic kid his size I’ve ever been around. … The kid eats, sleeps and breathes it. It was a rough end to a really good season.”

Miller has one year left to vie for a state title. The only question is the weight at which he’ll challenge for it.

“He wants to go 220. I think he has the ability to wrestle at heavyweight if he chooses,” Head said. “He’s going to have to decide whether he really enjoys cutting weight or if he really enjoys lifting weights. But he’s going to be successful no matter what he does.”