4 questions with 3 state wrestling champions

Audio: PODCAST: News Gazette Sports Page 02-20-17 » more Tonight's guests: State Wrestling Champions Justin Cardani (Champaign Centennial H.S.), Luke Luffman (Urbana H.S.), and Griffin Meeker (St. Joseph-Ogden H.S.). Image Gallery

Centennial’s Justin Cardani, Urbana’s Luke Luffman and St. Joseph-Ogden’s Griffin Meeker each captured a state wrestling title Saturday night at State Farm Center. The three wins marked the first time The News-Gazette coverage area has produced at least three state champions in one season since 1997, when Mahomet-Seymour’s Chris Kolopanis, Ryan Berger and John Lockhart all won state titles for the Bulldogs. Sports editor MATT DANIELS caught up with the trio Monday to recap a memorable weekend:

Justin Cardani

Junior went 45-0, won Class 2A 106-pound title

How late did you sleep in on Sunday?

I couldn’t sleep. I woke up around 7:50 a.m. after going to bed around 1 a.m. It’s still surreal that I won.



What was the first thing you ate after Saturday night’s win?

A 7x7 burger at Steak ‘n Shake. It’s seven layers of hamburger, with cheese in between each one. I’d had it once before, but it was about a week or two before wrestling season.



You didn’t have school Monday because of Presidents Day. What will school be like Tuesday?

I’m not really sure, to be honest. It’s probably going to be a little awkward, but a little nice, too. I’m looking forward to it. It means a lot being the first (state champion in school history) because no one can ever take that away from you.



Can we count on a state title repeat next February?

Hopefully yes. Next season is going to be a lot of hard work. I’m going to have to work even harder, but it’s going to be fun, too. This year was all about business and wanting to do it. I had to be serious about it. It’s still going to be a lot of hard work next year, but I’m looking forward to it.

Luke Luffman

Sophomore went 39-3, won Class 2A 220-pound title

How late did you sleep in on Sunday?

I was up around 6:30 a.m. I actually went to bed at 1:30 a.m. I was wide awake. I tried to take a nap on Sunday, but my mind was racing, so it really didn’t work out.



What was the first thing you ate after Saturday night’s win?

I got home after the match around 11 and decided to make some macaroni and cheese on Saturday night. It wasn’t very hard to make and it tasted good.



You didn’t have school Monday because of Presidents Day. What will school be like Tuesday?

It’s going to consist of a lot of, ‘Hey, congrats.’ I don’t really like being talked about or getting my picture taken, but it’s just part of it.



You’re only a sophomore. How many more state titles can we expect out of you?

I’m really hoping to win three. How I was wrestling this tournament, I fully expect to win three, and I’ll continue to work hard.

Griffin Meeker

Senior notched 38-2 mark, won Class 1A 182-pound title

How late did you sleep in on Sunday?

I probably woke up around 9:30 a.m., but I didn’t really go to bed until later in the night, around 3 in the morning. I was up playing “Rainbow Six” on Playstation with some friends at my house.



What was the first thing you ate after Saturday night’s win?

I had a triple cheeseburger from Roch’s in St. Joseph. It was pretty nice knowing that I could eat another one if I wanted to. I didn’t have to make weight the next day.



You didn’t have school Monday because of Presidents Day. What will school be like Tuesday?

I don’t know, but it’ll probably be overwhelming. It’ll be pretty cool, though. All my friends have been congratulating me.



How rewarding was it to end your high school career with a state title?

It was amazing. It was something I’ve been working for since I started wrestling, so to finally get it done was a great accomplishment.