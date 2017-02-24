Waiting for their shot

MAHOMET — Rob Ledin was slightly distressed after the Class 2A Urbana Regional on Feb. 4. The Mahomet-Seymour wrestling coach saw his Bulldogs win the meet to move onto dual team sectional meet. But seven athletes didn’t finish in the top three in their weight classes, meaning they wouldn’t wrestle for more than two weeks.

“We lost some close matches we thought we could have won,” Ledin said. “They were kind of down. We told them all along, we have this chance as a team, the bracket looks favorable if we stay focused, if we stay on task, if we keep our weight under control. It’s really easy for a guy to say, ‘Well, I’m done. I can get fat and eat a bunch of candy and soda.’ ”

Ledin’s athletes, though, were ready when they took on Chatham Glenwood on Tuesday night.

Each team won seven matches, but only two Bulldogs gave up bonus points, both on technical falls. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs picked up five pins and that didn’t include Hunter Crowley at 195 pounds, who finished second at the individual state meet and who holds M-S’ career record-holder in pins. Crowley won by forfeit, and M-S won 39-25.

“It was a great team effort up and down the lineup,” Ledin said. “The bonus points really made the difference, getting those pins, (and five wrestlers) only losing by decision.”

And when his team heads to U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington today for the dual team state tournament, Ledin thinks his team has room to improve.

“I felt like we weren’t in our top shape against Chatham,” Ledin said. “In a couple of matches, you could tell some guys lost some gas, but overall across the board, we did it.”

Team state will prove to be a different challenge than other meets. Teams who win in the quarterfinals will wrestle three times today, and scouting teams, a crucial aspect of dual matches, is difficult.

For instance, Ledin has found difficulty finding information about Dixon, his team’s quarterfinal opponent at 11 a.m., which has few regular season opponents in common with M-S.

“We don’t go to any tournaments, we don’t dual them, (and) looking at their schedule, we don’t dual any teams that they dual,” Ledin said. “I’ve done a preliminary scout, trying to see if I can get secondary opponents.”

If the Bulldogs defeat the Dukes, they’ll face one of the top two teams in the state, according to IllinoisMatmen.com, in either No. 1 Washington or No. 2 Crystal Lake Central.

For now, Ledin is focused on Dixon. And if the match comes down to bonus points, he knows his team could be in the drivers’ seat.

“Even if it came down to 7-7 again,” Ledin said, “as long as we get more bonus points than them, I’d be happy with that type of win again.”