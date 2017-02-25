Bulldogs bow out in quarterfinals

BLOOMINGTON — Rob Ledin plans to implement changes in the Mahomet-Seymour wrestling program.

In years past, Ledin has issued preseason goal sheets to his squad members as practice begins in November.

The underclassmen in the Bulldogs’ program will be filling out those sheets about eight months earlier now. When the team holds its postseason banquet in a couple weeks, the coach will be seeking input from the returnees.

“Goals, and what you have to do to achieve them, have to start now,” Ledin said. “You’ve got to commit to a goal and have a plan. What do you want to do to make yourselves better?”

The change came in the wake of Saturday’s 32-28 loss to Dixon in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A team-dual state meet at the U.S. Cellular Coliseum.

“As we watched the season progress and the year end not how we wanted, we’ll see if this changes the mindset a little bit,” Ledin said.

By blind draw, the state quarterfinal round began with the 132-pound weight class. Dixon had some lower wrestlers weigh in one weight class higher than where they competed at the individual regional and then bumped them up one additional class. Dixon’s previous 120-pounder, for example, took the mat at 132.

Dixon won the first four bouts building a 13-0 lead.

More than the score was unexpected to Ledin.

“They dictated the pace, and we didn’t come out very aggressively,” he said.

The Bulldogs recovered and carried a 22-16 lead into the meet’s ninth match.

That was followed by four straight Dixon wins which created a lead so insurmountable that M-S’ David Spencer (126) received a forfeit win in what had been scheduled as the meet’s finale.

“They outwrestled us and deserved to move on,” Ledin said.

Three of Spencer’s M-S teammates won by pin, Zach Daebelliehn (170), Hunter Crowley (195) and David Griffet (220). The other M-S points were on a major decision by Wyatt Heimann (160), which was almost a pin.Heimann let his opponent, who was on his back, go after hearing a whistle near the end of his bout. The whistle, however, came from a different mat and the pin was not secured. Heimann won, 15-5.

For Crowley, a senior, the season could not have ended better individually. His win raised his single-season school-record total to 53. His pin snapped a three-way tie for first on the school’s all-time list and was his 80th overall. His 37 pins in a season is also a school mark.