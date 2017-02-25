Zilis: State format needs work, coaches say

When Mahomet-Seymour wrestling coach Rob Ledin talks to coaches from other states about the Illinois High School Association’s “Follow-the-leader” wrestleback format, he’s met with confused looks.

“They don’t understand it at all,” Ledin said. “They just don’t believe that we do that, being a state that’s known for wrestling.”

He’s not alone.

Among 10 area coaches to respond to a question about whether they favor the format the IHSA currently uses during the individual state finals, which wrapped up Feb. 18 at State Farm Center, eight said they’d prefer a change.

Currently, the IHSA uses a format in which not all wrestlers enter the consolation bracket. On the meet’s second day, the eight wrestlers in each weight class who lost their first-round matches come to State Farm Center not knowing whether they’ll have another chance to wrestle. Their fate depends on the wrestler who beat them in the first round. If that wrestler wins, they move onto the consolation bracket. If that wrestler loses, they’re done.

“You are at the mercy of a good draw unless you are one of the top two or three guys,” Champaign Central coach Merle Ingersoll said. “If you lose the preliminary match, you have to wait till the next day, weigh-in, get skin checked, mentally and physically prepare, and then wait to see if your guy wins his next match in the quarterfinals. If he wins, you get another shot. If not, you are done. We are lucky and live here. So those that live out of town, need to spend money on another night in a hotel and food just to find out.”

In a way, this is logical. If a wrestler’s first-round opponent wins in the quarterfinals, that means their first-round competition was likely stiffer than if they were to lose.

But in another sense, it punishes athletes who won sectional titles.

This format makes upsets especially costly. The lower-ranked the wrestler, the better chance they have of wrestling in the consolation bracket after a first-round loss.

For instance, Unity’s Jake Frost came into the state meet as the second-ranked wrestler at 182 pounds in Class 1A. Because he was a sectional champion, he was pitted against a wrestler who finished fourth in his sectional. Frost was upset, 3-1, by Lena-Winslow’s Elijah Rowe, in the first round. Rowe went on to lose in the next round. That meant Frost’s tournament was done. Meanwhile, wrestlers who finished fourth in their sectional have a high probability of moving on into the consolation bracket because they face a wrestler who was a sectional champion.

“This is the only tournament of the year that we ‘follow-the-leader,’ ” St. Joseph-Ogden coach Richard Vetter said. “Every other tournament all year long is a double-elimination tournament. I do not think it is fair to a kid who qualifies for state to only wrestle one time and then be done. Maybe nerves get to a kid, resulting in a loss, but that kid could battle all the way back to third place, if allowed to. One match should not remove them from the possibility of being an All-State wrestler.”

No feasible format can completely eliminate luck of the draw from a 16-athlete bracket. But the ‘follow the leader’ format makes it worse.

Consider Urbana sophomore Luke Luffman’s quadrant in the 220-pound 2A bracket. After finishing third at his sectional, Luffman topped fourth-ranked Colin Gussman of Kaneland in the first round. Luffman then moved on to wrestle No. 1 George Bessette of Antioch. Had Bessette beaten Luffman, Gussman would have been eliminated. Instead Luffman, who went on to win a state title, pulled off the upset. Gussman moved on to wrestlebacks and wound up finishing fourth.

The most logical solution to this issue would be to add a round of wrestlebacks. Obviously this would cost time and money.

If the IHSA isn’t willing to add extra matches, other possibilities exist.

In another format, sectional champions could be given an automatic bye to the quarterfinals, while runners-up are given first-round byes. Wrestlers who lose in the first round are out, quickly eliminating half of the athletes who finished third or fourth in their sectional. If a wrestler loses in the second round or the quarterfinals, they move onto the consolation bracket. This proposal adds a round but doesn’t add any extra matches. It also rewards sectional champions and runners-up.

In any case, consensus amongst area coaches shows that a change is needed.

“I’ve never liked it,” Ledin said. “You’re at the state tournament, you got there and now you’ve got a bad draw. You could lose in ultimate tiebreaker, and that kid could go on and lose his next match and you’re out. If you wrestle that kid again, maybe you beat him. I understand there’s time constraints, I understand you can only fit so many mats down on the Assembly Hall floor. I get all of that. But if you gave us one more round, in my opinion, there’s room in there.”



