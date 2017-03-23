All-Area Wrestling Coach of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Rob Ledin

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Rob Ledin, wrestling coach of the year from Mahomet-Seymour High School, enjoys the scenery at Lake of the Woods park in Mahomet on Monday, March 20, 2017.

Why he's Coach of the Year: Ledin guided Mahomet-Seymour to a third straight regional title, and the Bulldogs followed that up with a team sectional win over Chatham Glenwood to earn a trip to state. Four Bulldogs qualified for individual state, with Hunter Crowley taking home a second-place finish at 195 pounds in Class 2A.

Season highlights: "Corn Belt Conference champions, regional champions, four individual state qualifiers, Hunter Crowley's second-place state finish, the sectional dual meet victory over Chatham-Glenwood and qualifying as a team for state."

A few of my favorites — First car: Last time I said my 1977 Plymouth Fury, but my first car was actually a 1964 AMC Rambler. However, it never ran. My dad bought it for me in the hopes we could get it running, and we never did get it to run. ... Favorite non-sports hobby: Home improvement projects around my house. I've finished my basement and added a three-season room on top of my deck. ... Favorite restaurants in Champaign-Urbana: Giordano's and Texas Roadhouse. ... Favorite dream/vacation destination: To see the Ancient Greco-Roman ruins, the birthplace of Olympic wrestling. ... Favorite professional/college team: I grew up on the South Side of Chicago, so I'm a Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears fan, and University of Illinois wrestling. ... Favorite band/musician: I'm a classic rock guy. I like Journey, Styx, REO Speedwagon, Queen, AC/DC, Aerosmith. My favorite song is Phil Collins' "In the Air Tonight." ... Favorite moment as a wrestling coach: If I had to pick one it would have to be coaching my first state champion, Jeremy Ryerson in 1999. But, I've been blessed with numerous great moments, most recently the sectional victory over Glenwood.

Three things I love about coaching: The responsibility of impacting the lives of the young men I coach, each year molding a bunch of individuals into a team, a brotherhood, a family, and seeing the look on a wrestler's face when the light comes on learning a new move, using it in competition and succeeding in its application — the thrill of success.