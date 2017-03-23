Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Final area prep statistics: 2016-17 wrestling
Final area prep statistics: 2016-17 wrestling

Thu, 03/23/2017 - 8:03pm | Bob Jones

Class 1A

106

ATHLETE, School W L Pts

Elliott, Hoopeston Area 36 3 192

Wendling, St. Joseph-Ogden 38 8 175

O'Linc, Monticello 32 12 110

Shellman, St. Thomas More 30 14 94

Maxey. GCMS/Fisher 21 12 54

Griffet, Unity 19 11 45

Deavers, Clinton 18 12 39

Mingee, St. Thomas More 6 3 22

Palmberg, St. Thomas More 1 1 3

113

McConaha, St. Joseph-Ogden 38 11 162

Ko. Dykes, Bismarck-Henning 29 13 95

Wharton, Clinton 26 13 76

Cassidy, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 19 8 64

Pinaire, GCMS/Fisher 21 11 52

Atkins, St. Thomas More 21 20 8

120

Harris, Clinton 37 12 145

Matthews, GCMS/Fisher 18 8 60

Plackett, Unity 22 14 46

Strode, Monticello 21 14 42

Wedig, St. Joseph-Ogden 1 1 0

126

G. Johnson, Prairie Central 34 7 144

Dazey, Oakwood 27 0 130

Jones, Monticello 24 17 46

K. Johnson, Clinton 12 11 30

Coffey, St. Thomas More 17 19 3

132

Daniels, Unity 28 11 90

Lashaway, Oakwood 25 11 87

Robinson, Bismarck-Henning 26 14 79

Schaefer, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 21 15 52

Travis, Prairie Central 20 15 38

Thayer, Clinton 12 6 35

Ragle, GCMS/Fisher 15 14 21

N. Smith, Clinton 12 15 12

Nisly-Nagele, Monticello 22 21 8

138

Reynolds, Clinton 41 5 179

Horsch, GCMS/Fisher 34 12 118

Parrish, PBL 22 9 69

Stegall, St. Joseph-Ogden 23 9 66

145

Schuler, Prairie Central 42 8 158

Chandler, Hoopeston Area 32 9 137

Bry. Reeves, Clinton 25 10 99

Braaten, GCMS/Fisher 15 5 67

Akins, Bismarck-Henning 25 19 56

Reed, Unity 21 15 35

Richards, Monticello 13 13 10

152

Bulington, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 44 2 207

K. Winters, Clinton 39 6 164

VanDalsen, Monticello 33 12 124

Woodrey, Prairie Central 25 8 89

Ajster, Oakwood 20 4 81

Ashby, Hoopeston Area 17 5 65

Sexton, St. Thomas More 24 13 62

Chittick, GCMS/Fisher 19 15 45

160

Hoselton, Prairie Central 46 1 236

Shobe, Clinton 36 5 174

Conaty, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 39 9 168

Schmidt, Unity 34 11 138

Zamora, Hoopeston Area 27 12 85

170

Bowman, St. Joseph-Ogden 37 10 158

Wilson, Unity 34 6 146

Mammen, St. Thomas More 35 11 136

M. Kerns, Prairie Central 33 8 124

Trantina, GCMS/Fisher 25 14 70

Linares, Hoopeston Area 25 21 32

Bre. Reeves, Clinton 12 9 30

LeConte, Monticello 6 7 3

182

L. Winter, Clinton 44 2 196

Frost, Unity 39 2 194

Gri. Meeker, St. Joseph-Ogden 38 2 175

Woolridge, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 22 10 87

Workman, GCMS/Fisher 23 13 67

Ashman, Prairie Central 10 8 13

Menacher, Monticello 24 20 10

195

Traxler, Unity 37 5 176

C. Kerns, Prairie Central 40 5 170

Phelps, Oakwood 26 5 105

O. Duke, GCMS/Fisher 21 16 31

Merrimen, Clinton 12 11 28

Freeseman, Monticello 6 4 11

220

Miller, Bismarck-Henning 45 3 226

LaMont, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 39 7 181

Hammer, Clinton 32 9 114

Varney, Prairie Central 31 15 86

Ad. Colunga, Hoopeston Area 15 11 16

285

Smock, St. Thomas More 30 13 117

Steidinger, Prairie Central 28 6 105

Davis, GCMS/Fisher 17 5 75

Hayden, Clinton 20 13 66

K. Sadowski, Argenta-Oreana 8 2 33

Rosebaum, GCMS/Fisher 11 6 29

Nixon, Bismarck-Henning 2 0 12

Gra. Meeker, St. Joseph-Ogden 1 0 6

 

Class 2A/3A

106

ATHLETE, School W L Pts

Cardani, Centennial 45 0 237

Nash, Rantoul 18 10 48

Decker, Mahomet-Seymour 21 21 24

113

Gill, Rantoul 11 0 66

Crider, Danville 14 13 17

Edwards, Centennial 13 12 8

Crumpton, Central 1 1 0

120

A. Turner, Danville 36 7 158

McElwee-Wise, Westv/G-RF 28 5 131

Wright, Westv/G-RF 5 3 17

126

Spencer, Mahomet-Seymour 38 18 132

Bellik, Danville 28 7 117

McBride, Westv/G-RF 24 11 94

132

Roseman, Rantoul 34 3 158

Lopez, Danville 18 17 16

Evans, Central 2 2 0

138

McCusker, Rantoul 29 3 158

Carrell, Westv/G-RF 18 12 38

Q. Smith, Central 5 3 8

J. Terry, Centennial 15 15 8

K. Johnson, Mahomet-Seymour 23 26 4

Chung, Central 3 3 0

145

Nessbitt, Centennial 30 10 111

K. Sanchez, Danville 23 13 65

Rivers, Westv/G-RF 16 7 57

Grove, Mahomet-Seymour 27 22 51

Goodell, Rantoul 13 9 32

Skube, Central 10 11 8

152

Smith, Rantoul 27 0 156

Hall, Central 25 5 107

Morgan, Mahomet-Seymour 35 17 103

Gordon, Centennial 28 11 88

Kittivanichkulkrai, Mahomet-Seymour 5 0 28

160

P. Perez, Danville 35 5 169

Roberson, Centennial 17 7 59

Heimann, Mahomet-Seymour 17 10 51

170

Risinger, Centennial 39 9 165

Daebelliehn, Mahomet-Seymour 41 16 131

C. Perez, Danville 21 16 92

Marrigae-Tucker, Westv/G-RF 23 10 71

James, Central 5 1 13

182

Nicholas, Westv/G-RF 34 5 160

Bradley, Mahomet-Seymour 37 14 146

Goddard, Centennial 18 7 68

195

Crowley, Mahomet-Seymour 53 6 266

Fox, Urbana 36 8 138

Dombroskie, Westv/G-RF 16 11 26

Girouard, Mahomet-Seymour 4 2 12

220

Luffman, Urbana 39 3 188

Griffet, Mahomet-Seymour 29 9 124

Pruitt, Westv/G-RF 27 10 113

Gunn, Central 17 7 53

Sprandel, Rantoul 12 9 19

Harper, Mahomet-Seymour 13 8 18

285

Stahl, Mahomet-Seymour 33 16 102

Tucker, Westv/G-RF 22 9 82

Langfeld, Centennial 17 10 63

