Final area prep statistics: 2016-17 wrestling
Class 1A
106
ATHLETE, School W L Pts
Elliott, Hoopeston Area 36 3 192
Wendling, St. Joseph-Ogden 38 8 175
O'Linc, Monticello 32 12 110
Shellman, St. Thomas More 30 14 94
Maxey. GCMS/Fisher 21 12 54
Griffet, Unity 19 11 45
Deavers, Clinton 18 12 39
Mingee, St. Thomas More 6 3 22
Palmberg, St. Thomas More 1 1 3
113
McConaha, St. Joseph-Ogden 38 11 162
Ko. Dykes, Bismarck-Henning 29 13 95
Wharton, Clinton 26 13 76
Cassidy, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 19 8 64
Pinaire, GCMS/Fisher 21 11 52
Atkins, St. Thomas More 21 20 8
120
Harris, Clinton 37 12 145
Matthews, GCMS/Fisher 18 8 60
Plackett, Unity 22 14 46
Strode, Monticello 21 14 42
Wedig, St. Joseph-Ogden 1 1 0
126
G. Johnson, Prairie Central 34 7 144
Dazey, Oakwood 27 0 130
Jones, Monticello 24 17 46
K. Johnson, Clinton 12 11 30
Coffey, St. Thomas More 17 19 3
132
Daniels, Unity 28 11 90
Lashaway, Oakwood 25 11 87
Robinson, Bismarck-Henning 26 14 79
Schaefer, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 21 15 52
Travis, Prairie Central 20 15 38
Thayer, Clinton 12 6 35
Ragle, GCMS/Fisher 15 14 21
N. Smith, Clinton 12 15 12
Nisly-Nagele, Monticello 22 21 8
138
Reynolds, Clinton 41 5 179
Horsch, GCMS/Fisher 34 12 118
Parrish, PBL 22 9 69
Stegall, St. Joseph-Ogden 23 9 66
145
Schuler, Prairie Central 42 8 158
Chandler, Hoopeston Area 32 9 137
Bry. Reeves, Clinton 25 10 99
Braaten, GCMS/Fisher 15 5 67
Akins, Bismarck-Henning 25 19 56
Reed, Unity 21 15 35
Richards, Monticello 13 13 10
152
Bulington, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 44 2 207
K. Winters, Clinton 39 6 164
VanDalsen, Monticello 33 12 124
Woodrey, Prairie Central 25 8 89
Ajster, Oakwood 20 4 81
Ashby, Hoopeston Area 17 5 65
Sexton, St. Thomas More 24 13 62
Chittick, GCMS/Fisher 19 15 45
160
Hoselton, Prairie Central 46 1 236
Shobe, Clinton 36 5 174
Conaty, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 39 9 168
Schmidt, Unity 34 11 138
Zamora, Hoopeston Area 27 12 85
170
Bowman, St. Joseph-Ogden 37 10 158
Wilson, Unity 34 6 146
Mammen, St. Thomas More 35 11 136
M. Kerns, Prairie Central 33 8 124
Trantina, GCMS/Fisher 25 14 70
Linares, Hoopeston Area 25 21 32
Bre. Reeves, Clinton 12 9 30
LeConte, Monticello 6 7 3
182
L. Winter, Clinton 44 2 196
Frost, Unity 39 2 194
Gri. Meeker, St. Joseph-Ogden 38 2 175
Woolridge, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 22 10 87
Workman, GCMS/Fisher 23 13 67
Ashman, Prairie Central 10 8 13
Menacher, Monticello 24 20 10
195
Traxler, Unity 37 5 176
C. Kerns, Prairie Central 40 5 170
Phelps, Oakwood 26 5 105
O. Duke, GCMS/Fisher 21 16 31
Merrimen, Clinton 12 11 28
Freeseman, Monticello 6 4 11
220
Miller, Bismarck-Henning 45 3 226
LaMont, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 39 7 181
Hammer, Clinton 32 9 114
Varney, Prairie Central 31 15 86
Ad. Colunga, Hoopeston Area 15 11 16
285
Smock, St. Thomas More 30 13 117
Steidinger, Prairie Central 28 6 105
Davis, GCMS/Fisher 17 5 75
Hayden, Clinton 20 13 66
K. Sadowski, Argenta-Oreana 8 2 33
Rosebaum, GCMS/Fisher 11 6 29
Nixon, Bismarck-Henning 2 0 12
Gra. Meeker, St. Joseph-Ogden 1 0 6
Class 2A/3A
106
ATHLETE, School W L Pts
Cardani, Centennial 45 0 237
Nash, Rantoul 18 10 48
Decker, Mahomet-Seymour 21 21 24
113
Gill, Rantoul 11 0 66
Crider, Danville 14 13 17
Edwards, Centennial 13 12 8
Crumpton, Central 1 1 0
120
A. Turner, Danville 36 7 158
McElwee-Wise, Westv/G-RF 28 5 131
Wright, Westv/G-RF 5 3 17
126
Spencer, Mahomet-Seymour 38 18 132
Bellik, Danville 28 7 117
McBride, Westv/G-RF 24 11 94
132
Roseman, Rantoul 34 3 158
Lopez, Danville 18 17 16
Evans, Central 2 2 0
138
McCusker, Rantoul 29 3 158
Carrell, Westv/G-RF 18 12 38
Q. Smith, Central 5 3 8
J. Terry, Centennial 15 15 8
K. Johnson, Mahomet-Seymour 23 26 4
Chung, Central 3 3 0
145
Nessbitt, Centennial 30 10 111
K. Sanchez, Danville 23 13 65
Rivers, Westv/G-RF 16 7 57
Grove, Mahomet-Seymour 27 22 51
Goodell, Rantoul 13 9 32
Skube, Central 10 11 8
152
Smith, Rantoul 27 0 156
Hall, Central 25 5 107
Morgan, Mahomet-Seymour 35 17 103
Gordon, Centennial 28 11 88
Kittivanichkulkrai, Mahomet-Seymour 5 0 28
160
P. Perez, Danville 35 5 169
Roberson, Centennial 17 7 59
Heimann, Mahomet-Seymour 17 10 51
170
Risinger, Centennial 39 9 165
Daebelliehn, Mahomet-Seymour 41 16 131
C. Perez, Danville 21 16 92
Marrigae-Tucker, Westv/G-RF 23 10 71
James, Central 5 1 13
182
Nicholas, Westv/G-RF 34 5 160
Bradley, Mahomet-Seymour 37 14 146
Goddard, Centennial 18 7 68
195
Crowley, Mahomet-Seymour 53 6 266
Fox, Urbana 36 8 138
Dombroskie, Westv/G-RF 16 11 26
Girouard, Mahomet-Seymour 4 2 12
220
Luffman, Urbana 39 3 188
Griffet, Mahomet-Seymour 29 9 124
Pruitt, Westv/G-RF 27 10 113
Gunn, Central 17 7 53
Sprandel, Rantoul 12 9 19
Harper, Mahomet-Seymour 13 8 18
285
Stahl, Mahomet-Seymour 33 16 102
Tucker, Westv/G-RF 22 9 82
Langfeld, Centennial 17 10 63
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.