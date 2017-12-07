Prep wrestling regional, sectional assignments announced

Regional and sectional assignments for the 2017-18 individual state wrestling tournament have been released, with multiple changes occurring among local Class 1A schools.

Area outfits in the smallest of three classes will head to one of three locations for regional action. Clinton will host Ridgeview, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher, Hoopeston Area, LeRoy/Tri-Valley and Paxton-Buckley-Loda. Meanwhile, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Monticello, Oakwood/Salt Fork, St. Joseph-Ogden, St. Thomas More and Unity will travel to Shelbyville, and Prairie Central will head to Coal City.

Clinton and Shelbyville participants will try to qualify for a 1A sectional in Vandalia, while Prairie Central will attempt to send grapplers to the 1A Olympia Sectional.

In Class 2A, Mahomet-Seymour will host Argenta-Oreana, Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Rantoul, Urbana and Westville, with all athletes vying for a spot in the 2A Lincoln Sectional.

Hoopeston Area and PBL are new to their regional group, having competed against BHRA, Oakwood/Salt Fork, SJ-O and STM last season. Monticello and Unity move into those vacant positions, as they were part of the Argenta-Oreana Regional last season. The Bombers have moved up to 2A action. Prairie Central, the lone local squad in its 2017-18 regional, faced off against Clinton, GCMS/Fisher, LeRoy/Tri-Valley and Ridgeview last season.