Luffman dominant in first meet back

CHAMPAIGN — To say Luke Luffman was pumped up to get back on the mat Wednesday evening at the Twin City Meet certainly was an understatement.



After dealing with a stress fracture in his L5 vertebra, which sidelined the Urbana junior up until the bouts at Champaign Central’s Combes Gymnasium, Luffman began traveling the road to repeating as the Class 2A 220-pound state titlist.



That mission got off to a solid start as Luffman pinned opponents from Centennial and Central in the first period of each match.



“I was ready to get back at it,” Luffman said. “The hardest part was getting my weight down to where it needed to be. It took a couple hard days of practice.”



Luffman, an Illinois commit, hadn’t wrestled competitively since July’s Cadet/Junior National Championships in Fargo, N.D., though he said he needed just “a couple weeks” to deal with the back problem.



He also indicated he felt 100 percent on the night, which Urbana coach Chuck Trabaris agreed with.



“I think he was back to true form,” Trabaris said. “He was excited to be out there. He was ready to scrap. The pure joy he has when he’s out on the mat is awesome.”



Luffman didn’t show happiness only when he was grappling, though. One of the Tigers’ captains, he was frequently shouting advice to teammates during their matches.



“I like to cheer for kids how I would like them to cheer for me,” Luffman said.



Now that Luffman has some live action under his belt in the 2017-18 campaign, he can shift his attention to a return trip to State Farm Center for the state championships.



He’ll have four regular season meets — the first today in Bloomington — to further prepare for the challenges of a title defense.



“I’ve been training pretty hard these last couple weeks, and everything has been feeling fine,” Luffman said. “I feel like I’m not too far off what I was last year.” Centennial edges CentralWith Urbana and St. Thomas More struggling to fill out full lineups in Wednesday’s four-team event, the Twin City crown ultimately came down to the night’s final dual, between crosstown rivals Central and Centennial.



The affair turned into a bit of a chess match, with Chargers coach Ed Mears’ unit coming out on top by a 40-39 margin.



“It’s always good to beat your rivals,” Mears said. “Sometimes it’s even better to beat them by one.”Cam McMullen (106), Justin Cardani (113), Danny Lack (132), Roger Edwards (138), Dontaice Roberson (170), Lance Russell (220) and Nic Langenfeld (285) were successful for Centennial, which used the power of last lineup choice to its advantage in two of the bigger weight classes.



Mears originally had Russell slated for 195, but moved him up a weight class after recognizing Maroons leader Merle Ingersoll would deploy senior Dylan Gunn to face Russell.



The result was Gunn pinning Centennial freshman Alexander Trail at 195, but the freshman Russell pinning Central sophomore Jack Maggio at 220.



“I thought I had it all figured out,” Ingersoll said. “I knew it was going to be close on paper. I was looking to get two wins there, and it didn’t work out that way because we had to submit first. They saw what I did, and they switched it back.”



Mears also got creative at 138, using the sophomore Edwards — who primarily wrestles at 132 this season after lining up at just 113 the year prior — to acquire a major decision over Maroon senior Deontae Smith.



Centennial heads to Bloomington today to take on the host school, along with Peoria and Urbana, in a Big 12 Conference matchup. Mears hopes his crew isn’t satisfied with its results Wednesday.



“They just have to go hard,” Mears said. “The young guys just need to start learning to put up a better fight at all times. We’ve got a lot of work to do, but this is always fun. It’s nice to win three matches in a row.”