Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, January 24, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News Judge to gymnastics doctor: 'I just signed your death warrant'

Area prep statistics: Wrestling (Jan. 24)
| Subscribe

More Prep Sports

Area prep statistics: Wrestling (Jan. 24)

Wed, 01/24/2018 - 11:35am | Bob Jones

Class 1A
106
Name, School    W    L    Pts
C. Horsch, GCMS/Fisher    26    1    140
Reed, Oakwood/Salt Fork    21    3    94
A. Wagner, SJ-O    19    5    76
Mingee, St. Thomas More    16    6    61
Tabels, BHRA    22    14    54
Byrd, LeRoy/Tri-Valley    16    10    52
Timerman, Clinton    15    10    52
Gavel, Unity    18    11    46
Webber, Unity    11    7    28
McTaggart, CC/IW    10    7    25
Dykes, GCMS/Fisher    5    2    16
Durbin, Monticello    3    1    12
Hunt, Monticello    10    9    7

113
Wendling, SJ-O    30    2    143
C. Turner, Clinton    17    8    71
Matlock, LeRoy/Tri-Valley    19    9    69
Clapper, St. Thomas More    19    9    63
Larkin, Hoopeston Area    9    2    42
Gream, GCMS/Fisher    16    9    34
Hafner, Oakwood/Salt Fork    14    10    23
Fever, Prairie Central    15    14    5
Weasel, Unity    7    7    1
Gustafson, Monticello    12    11    0

120
McConaha, SJ-O    31    4    158
Shellman, STM    22    10    73
Thorne, CC/Iroquois West    13    3    49
Jackson, Prairie Central    17    14    35
Maxey, GCMS/Fisher    10    6    32
N, Smith, Clinton    14    10    28
Ko. Dykes, BHRA    12    7    27
Hutson, Oakwood/Salt Fork    11    9    18
J. Smith, Monticello    21    16    13
Plackett, Unity    6    7    0

126
G. Lashway, Oakwood/SF    28    0    147
Harris, Clinton    25    4    108
O’Linc, Monticello    30    13    98
Konetski, CC/Iroquois West    13    2    69
Gulley, LeRoy/Tri-Valley    19    10    65
Taylor, BHRA    20    12    44
Atkins, St. Thomas More    19    13    34
Immke, St. Joseph-Ogden    21    14    29
Hillard, BHRA    8    5    21
Coon, Hoopeston Area    4    0    12
Elliott, Hoopeston Area    3    0    9

132
Dazey, Oakwood/Salt Fork    27    1    134
Deacetis, Prairie Central    27    6    120
Schaefer, LeRoy/Tri-Valley    19    8    85
K. Johnson, Clinton    24    8    80
Holt, St. Joseph-Ogden    26    10    73
Jones, Monticello    17    5    64
Harrison, Oakwood/SF    11    2    56
Decker, Unity    21    12    49
Tracy, CC/Iroquois West    9    4    28
Baxter, LeRoy/Tri-Valley    5    0    26
Ha. LeConte, Monticello    4    2    12
Wrobel, St. Thomas More    17    15    6
Panozzo, CC/Iroquois West    3    3    1

138
Moser, Prairie Central    23    8    61
C. Lashuay, Oakwood/SF    20    9    46
Spaugh, Clinton    9    8    25
Ragle, GCMS/Fisher    13    13    15
Reck, PBL    8    6    9
Raines, CC/Iroquois West    9    7    8

145
Reynolds, Clinton    28    3    105
J. Horsch, GCMS/Fisher    24    6    104
Humes, PBL    20    3    82
S. Travis, Prairie Central    23    12    75
P. Eastln, Unity    19    9    59
Warner, BHRA    10    8    15
Beegle, CC/Iroquois West    4    4    5
Gonzalez, Unity    5    4    0

152
Sexton, St. Thomas More    28    6    120
Winter, Clinton    28    3    106
Featherly, Prairie Central    18    3    82
Krumwiede, CC/IW    16    2    71
Akins, BHRA    21    15    52
Garrett, Unity    2    0    12
Colvin, St. Joseph-Ogden    16    13    11

160
Ajster, Oakwood/Salt Fork    25    1    138
Conaty, LeRoy/Tri-Valley    23    4    109
Ashman, Prairie Central    25    5    96
Pace, CC/Iroquois West    16    2    81
Brc. Reeves, Clinton    26    8    76
Dawson, Monticello    25    12    72
Ashby, Hoopeston Area    11    1    50
Chittick, GCMS/Fisher    22    12    49
Reitmeier, BHRA    22    16    43
Shannon, Unity    19    13    43
Anderson, PBL    12    8    18
Spence, Monticello    21    16    13
Primmer, Unity    2    1    12
Shelmadine, Monticello    1    0    6
Shonkwiler, SJ-O    4    4    1

170
D. Hoselton, P. Central    35    0    185
Shobe, Clinton    28    1    117
Bowman, SJ-O    18    4    90
Hu. LeConte, Monticello    24    14    77
Hettinger, St. Thomas More    18    10    50
Zamora, Hoopeston Area    8    0    42
Dy. Wiggins, LeRoy/T-V    9    5    30
Gawlik, LeRoy/Tri-Valley    8    3    27
Willis, CC/Iroquois West    5    1    25
C. Eastin, Unity    18    14    22
Koss, Monticello    3    2    11
Henrichs, CC/Iroquois West    1    1    0

182
Frost, Unity    31    0    160
M. Kerns, Prairie Central    22    6    104
J. Smith, CC/IW    18    0    100
Kerr, Monticello    26    12    87
Downs, Clinton    23    9    62
Buikema, CC/IW    8    0    48
DePuy, BHRA    16    12    31
Davisson, STM    18    15    21
Fatima, LeRoy/Tri-Valley    10    7    17
Branigin, Oakwood/SF    15    13    14
Ripper, Monticello    1    0    6
Morales, BHRA    2    2    0

195
B. Hoselton, P. Central    34    2    171
Woolridge, LeRoy/T-V    22    5    106
Coggins, CC/IW    17    0    93
Menacher, Monticello    24    11    74
Cd. Scott, Unity    22    10    66
Duke, GCMS/Fisher    21    10    56
Reffett, Monticello    7    3    24
Darby, BHRA    2    0    12
Colunga, Hoopeston Area    6    7    9

220
C. Miller, BHRA    36    1    196
C. Kerns, Prairie Central    31    1    151
Hammer, Clinton    24    6    87
Love, CC/Iroquois West    15    2    78
Dr. Wiggins, LeRoy/T-V    15    4    71
Jordan, Monticello    21    14    53
Wilson, Unity    10    1    53
Denam, PBL    11    7    21
Wright, GCMS/Fisher    17    12    14
Ward, St. Joseph-Ogden    11    11    3

285
Steidinger, Prairie Central    28    4    132
Prairie, CC/Iroquois West    18    1    102
Freeseman, Monticello    28    12    84
Alwes, St. Joseph-Ogden    21    13    49
Curry, Hoopeston Area    7    3    30
Stinebaugh, Unity    14    12    18
T. Miller, BHRA    19    18    10
Livingston, Hoopeston Area    4    4    6
Borklund, LeRoy/Tri-Valley    7    7    1

Class 2A/3A
106
Name, School    W    L    Pts
McCullen, Centennial    22    11    61
Ante. Turner, Danville    16    8    56

113
Cardani, Centennial    33    0    182
Crider, Danville    13    8    19
Hart, Urbana    11    8    17
Dundon, Urbana    3    2    6

120
McBride, Westville/G-RF    27    6    63
Rice, Central    13    11    16

126
McElwee-Wise, W/G-RF    21    4    51
T, Smith, Danville    12    9    9

132
Anth. Turner, Danville    29    1    160
Edwards, Centennial    16    16    7
Lindsey, Central    6    5    6
Chung, Central    1    1    0

138
Spencer, M-S    32    9    132
Roseman, Rantoul    26    6    117
Lutchka, Westville/G-RF    23    11    36
Transou, Danville    16    14    20

145
Goodell, Rantoul    29    7    139
Granadino, M-S    12    8    28
E. Perez, Danville    14    14    14
Roberts, M-S    2    2    3
Q. Smith, Central    8    8    2

152
McCusker, Rantoul    32    2    163
Sanchez, Danville    20    8    75
Skube, Central    16    9    41
K, Johnson, M-S    23    15    26
Amosun, Urbana    10    3    19
Yancy, Mahomet-Seymour    7    5    16
Cetin, Central    3    2    6

160
Nesbitt, Centennial    27    8    121
Morgan, M-S    30    10    115
Hall, Central    19    1    100
Stanley, A-O/M-F    24    9    84
Rivers, Westville/G-RF    25    5    60
Pogue, M-S    16    16    10

170
Roberson, Centennial    28    3    133
Heimann, M-S    30    9    118
C. Perez, Danville    20    5    81
Mariage-Tucker, W/G-RF    24    5    57
Bell, Mahomet-Seymour    5    2    21
MIller, A-O/M-F    4    4    1

182
Aragon, Central    7    2    22
Vaughn, M-S    18    17    5

195
Fox, Urbana    22    1    113
Gunn, Central    16    4    58
Nicholas, Westville/G-RF    20    1    57

220
Stahl, Mahomet-Seymour    34    7    165
Luffman, Urbana    7    0    42
Pruitt, Westville/G-RF    21    7    42
Sprandel, Rantoul    18    17    12
Macharo, Urbana    2    0    9

285
Griffett, M-S    34    7    164
Langenfeld, Centennial    20    5    102
Copass, Westville/G-RF    31    2    87
Buchanan, M-S    13    5    48

NOTES: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor roll updates should be faxed to The News-Gazette 217-373-7401 or email bjones@news-gazette.com each Tuesday by noon.

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments