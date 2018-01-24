Area prep statistics: Wrestling (Jan. 24)

Class 1A

106

Name, School W L Pts

C. Horsch, GCMS/Fisher 26 1 140

Reed, Oakwood/Salt Fork 21 3 94

A. Wagner, SJ-O 19 5 76

Mingee, St. Thomas More 16 6 61

Tabels, BHRA 22 14 54

Byrd, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 16 10 52

Timerman, Clinton 15 10 52

Gavel, Unity 18 11 46

Webber, Unity 11 7 28

McTaggart, CC/IW 10 7 25

Dykes, GCMS/Fisher 5 2 16

Durbin, Monticello 3 1 12

Hunt, Monticello 10 9 7

113

Wendling, SJ-O 30 2 143

C. Turner, Clinton 17 8 71

Matlock, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 19 9 69

Clapper, St. Thomas More 19 9 63

Larkin, Hoopeston Area 9 2 42

Gream, GCMS/Fisher 16 9 34

Hafner, Oakwood/Salt Fork 14 10 23

Fever, Prairie Central 15 14 5

Weasel, Unity 7 7 1

Gustafson, Monticello 12 11 0

120

McConaha, SJ-O 31 4 158

Shellman, STM 22 10 73

Thorne, CC/Iroquois West 13 3 49

Jackson, Prairie Central 17 14 35

Maxey, GCMS/Fisher 10 6 32

N, Smith, Clinton 14 10 28

Ko. Dykes, BHRA 12 7 27

Hutson, Oakwood/Salt Fork 11 9 18

J. Smith, Monticello 21 16 13

Plackett, Unity 6 7 0

126

G. Lashway, Oakwood/SF 28 0 147

Harris, Clinton 25 4 108

O’Linc, Monticello 30 13 98

Konetski, CC/Iroquois West 13 2 69

Gulley, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 19 10 65

Taylor, BHRA 20 12 44

Atkins, St. Thomas More 19 13 34

Immke, St. Joseph-Ogden 21 14 29

Hillard, BHRA 8 5 21

Coon, Hoopeston Area 4 0 12

Elliott, Hoopeston Area 3 0 9

132

Dazey, Oakwood/Salt Fork 27 1 134

Deacetis, Prairie Central 27 6 120

Schaefer, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 19 8 85

K. Johnson, Clinton 24 8 80

Holt, St. Joseph-Ogden 26 10 73

Jones, Monticello 17 5 64

Harrison, Oakwood/SF 11 2 56

Decker, Unity 21 12 49

Tracy, CC/Iroquois West 9 4 28

Baxter, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 5 0 26

Ha. LeConte, Monticello 4 2 12

Wrobel, St. Thomas More 17 15 6

Panozzo, CC/Iroquois West 3 3 1

138

Moser, Prairie Central 23 8 61

C. Lashuay, Oakwood/SF 20 9 46

Spaugh, Clinton 9 8 25

Ragle, GCMS/Fisher 13 13 15

Reck, PBL 8 6 9

Raines, CC/Iroquois West 9 7 8

145

Reynolds, Clinton 28 3 105

J. Horsch, GCMS/Fisher 24 6 104

Humes, PBL 20 3 82

S. Travis, Prairie Central 23 12 75

P. Eastln, Unity 19 9 59

Warner, BHRA 10 8 15

Beegle, CC/Iroquois West 4 4 5

Gonzalez, Unity 5 4 0

152

Sexton, St. Thomas More 28 6 120

Winter, Clinton 28 3 106

Featherly, Prairie Central 18 3 82

Krumwiede, CC/IW 16 2 71

Akins, BHRA 21 15 52

Garrett, Unity 2 0 12

Colvin, St. Joseph-Ogden 16 13 11

160

Ajster, Oakwood/Salt Fork 25 1 138

Conaty, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 23 4 109

Ashman, Prairie Central 25 5 96

Pace, CC/Iroquois West 16 2 81

Brc. Reeves, Clinton 26 8 76

Dawson, Monticello 25 12 72

Ashby, Hoopeston Area 11 1 50

Chittick, GCMS/Fisher 22 12 49

Reitmeier, BHRA 22 16 43

Shannon, Unity 19 13 43

Anderson, PBL 12 8 18

Spence, Monticello 21 16 13

Primmer, Unity 2 1 12

Shelmadine, Monticello 1 0 6

Shonkwiler, SJ-O 4 4 1

170

D. Hoselton, P. Central 35 0 185

Shobe, Clinton 28 1 117

Bowman, SJ-O 18 4 90

Hu. LeConte, Monticello 24 14 77

Hettinger, St. Thomas More 18 10 50

Zamora, Hoopeston Area 8 0 42

Dy. Wiggins, LeRoy/T-V 9 5 30

Gawlik, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 8 3 27

Willis, CC/Iroquois West 5 1 25

C. Eastin, Unity 18 14 22

Koss, Monticello 3 2 11

Henrichs, CC/Iroquois West 1 1 0

182

Frost, Unity 31 0 160

M. Kerns, Prairie Central 22 6 104

J. Smith, CC/IW 18 0 100

Kerr, Monticello 26 12 87

Downs, Clinton 23 9 62

Buikema, CC/IW 8 0 48

DePuy, BHRA 16 12 31

Davisson, STM 18 15 21

Fatima, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 10 7 17

Branigin, Oakwood/SF 15 13 14

Ripper, Monticello 1 0 6

Morales, BHRA 2 2 0

195

B. Hoselton, P. Central 34 2 171

Woolridge, LeRoy/T-V 22 5 106

Coggins, CC/IW 17 0 93

Menacher, Monticello 24 11 74

Cd. Scott, Unity 22 10 66

Duke, GCMS/Fisher 21 10 56

Reffett, Monticello 7 3 24

Darby, BHRA 2 0 12

Colunga, Hoopeston Area 6 7 9

220

C. Miller, BHRA 36 1 196

C. Kerns, Prairie Central 31 1 151

Hammer, Clinton 24 6 87

Love, CC/Iroquois West 15 2 78

Dr. Wiggins, LeRoy/T-V 15 4 71

Jordan, Monticello 21 14 53

Wilson, Unity 10 1 53

Denam, PBL 11 7 21

Wright, GCMS/Fisher 17 12 14

Ward, St. Joseph-Ogden 11 11 3

285

Steidinger, Prairie Central 28 4 132

Prairie, CC/Iroquois West 18 1 102

Freeseman, Monticello 28 12 84

Alwes, St. Joseph-Ogden 21 13 49

Curry, Hoopeston Area 7 3 30

Stinebaugh, Unity 14 12 18

T. Miller, BHRA 19 18 10

Livingston, Hoopeston Area 4 4 6

Borklund, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 7 7 1

Class 2A/3A

106

Name, School W L Pts

McCullen, Centennial 22 11 61

Ante. Turner, Danville 16 8 56

113

Cardani, Centennial 33 0 182

Crider, Danville 13 8 19

Hart, Urbana 11 8 17

Dundon, Urbana 3 2 6

120

McBride, Westville/G-RF 27 6 63

Rice, Central 13 11 16

126

McElwee-Wise, W/G-RF 21 4 51

T, Smith, Danville 12 9 9

132

Anth. Turner, Danville 29 1 160

Edwards, Centennial 16 16 7

Lindsey, Central 6 5 6

Chung, Central 1 1 0

138

Spencer, M-S 32 9 132

Roseman, Rantoul 26 6 117

Lutchka, Westville/G-RF 23 11 36

Transou, Danville 16 14 20

145

Goodell, Rantoul 29 7 139

Granadino, M-S 12 8 28

E. Perez, Danville 14 14 14

Roberts, M-S 2 2 3

Q. Smith, Central 8 8 2

152

McCusker, Rantoul 32 2 163

Sanchez, Danville 20 8 75

Skube, Central 16 9 41

K, Johnson, M-S 23 15 26

Amosun, Urbana 10 3 19

Yancy, Mahomet-Seymour 7 5 16

Cetin, Central 3 2 6

160

Nesbitt, Centennial 27 8 121

Morgan, M-S 30 10 115

Hall, Central 19 1 100

Stanley, A-O/M-F 24 9 84

Rivers, Westville/G-RF 25 5 60

Pogue, M-S 16 16 10

170

Roberson, Centennial 28 3 133

Heimann, M-S 30 9 118

C. Perez, Danville 20 5 81

Mariage-Tucker, W/G-RF 24 5 57

Bell, Mahomet-Seymour 5 2 21

MIller, A-O/M-F 4 4 1

182

Aragon, Central 7 2 22

Vaughn, M-S 18 17 5

195

Fox, Urbana 22 1 113

Gunn, Central 16 4 58

Nicholas, Westville/G-RF 20 1 57

220

Stahl, Mahomet-Seymour 34 7 165

Luffman, Urbana 7 0 42

Pruitt, Westville/G-RF 21 7 42

Sprandel, Rantoul 18 17 12

Macharo, Urbana 2 0 9

285

Griffett, M-S 34 7 164

Langenfeld, Centennial 20 5 102

Copass, Westville/G-RF 31 2 87

Buchanan, M-S 13 5 48



NOTES: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor roll updates should be faxed to The News-Gazette 217-373-7401 or email bjones@news-gazette.com each Tuesday by noon.