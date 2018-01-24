Area prep statistics: Wrestling (Jan. 24)
Class 1A
106
Name, School W L Pts
C. Horsch, GCMS/Fisher 26 1 140
Reed, Oakwood/Salt Fork 21 3 94
A. Wagner, SJ-O 19 5 76
Mingee, St. Thomas More 16 6 61
Tabels, BHRA 22 14 54
Byrd, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 16 10 52
Timerman, Clinton 15 10 52
Gavel, Unity 18 11 46
Webber, Unity 11 7 28
McTaggart, CC/IW 10 7 25
Dykes, GCMS/Fisher 5 2 16
Durbin, Monticello 3 1 12
Hunt, Monticello 10 9 7
113
Wendling, SJ-O 30 2 143
C. Turner, Clinton 17 8 71
Matlock, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 19 9 69
Clapper, St. Thomas More 19 9 63
Larkin, Hoopeston Area 9 2 42
Gream, GCMS/Fisher 16 9 34
Hafner, Oakwood/Salt Fork 14 10 23
Fever, Prairie Central 15 14 5
Weasel, Unity 7 7 1
Gustafson, Monticello 12 11 0
120
McConaha, SJ-O 31 4 158
Shellman, STM 22 10 73
Thorne, CC/Iroquois West 13 3 49
Jackson, Prairie Central 17 14 35
Maxey, GCMS/Fisher 10 6 32
N, Smith, Clinton 14 10 28
Ko. Dykes, BHRA 12 7 27
Hutson, Oakwood/Salt Fork 11 9 18
J. Smith, Monticello 21 16 13
Plackett, Unity 6 7 0
126
G. Lashway, Oakwood/SF 28 0 147
Harris, Clinton 25 4 108
O’Linc, Monticello 30 13 98
Konetski, CC/Iroquois West 13 2 69
Gulley, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 19 10 65
Taylor, BHRA 20 12 44
Atkins, St. Thomas More 19 13 34
Immke, St. Joseph-Ogden 21 14 29
Hillard, BHRA 8 5 21
Coon, Hoopeston Area 4 0 12
Elliott, Hoopeston Area 3 0 9
132
Dazey, Oakwood/Salt Fork 27 1 134
Deacetis, Prairie Central 27 6 120
Schaefer, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 19 8 85
K. Johnson, Clinton 24 8 80
Holt, St. Joseph-Ogden 26 10 73
Jones, Monticello 17 5 64
Harrison, Oakwood/SF 11 2 56
Decker, Unity 21 12 49
Tracy, CC/Iroquois West 9 4 28
Baxter, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 5 0 26
Ha. LeConte, Monticello 4 2 12
Wrobel, St. Thomas More 17 15 6
Panozzo, CC/Iroquois West 3 3 1
138
Moser, Prairie Central 23 8 61
C. Lashuay, Oakwood/SF 20 9 46
Spaugh, Clinton 9 8 25
Ragle, GCMS/Fisher 13 13 15
Reck, PBL 8 6 9
Raines, CC/Iroquois West 9 7 8
145
Reynolds, Clinton 28 3 105
J. Horsch, GCMS/Fisher 24 6 104
Humes, PBL 20 3 82
S. Travis, Prairie Central 23 12 75
P. Eastln, Unity 19 9 59
Warner, BHRA 10 8 15
Beegle, CC/Iroquois West 4 4 5
Gonzalez, Unity 5 4 0
152
Sexton, St. Thomas More 28 6 120
Winter, Clinton 28 3 106
Featherly, Prairie Central 18 3 82
Krumwiede, CC/IW 16 2 71
Akins, BHRA 21 15 52
Garrett, Unity 2 0 12
Colvin, St. Joseph-Ogden 16 13 11
160
Ajster, Oakwood/Salt Fork 25 1 138
Conaty, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 23 4 109
Ashman, Prairie Central 25 5 96
Pace, CC/Iroquois West 16 2 81
Brc. Reeves, Clinton 26 8 76
Dawson, Monticello 25 12 72
Ashby, Hoopeston Area 11 1 50
Chittick, GCMS/Fisher 22 12 49
Reitmeier, BHRA 22 16 43
Shannon, Unity 19 13 43
Anderson, PBL 12 8 18
Spence, Monticello 21 16 13
Primmer, Unity 2 1 12
Shelmadine, Monticello 1 0 6
Shonkwiler, SJ-O 4 4 1
170
D. Hoselton, P. Central 35 0 185
Shobe, Clinton 28 1 117
Bowman, SJ-O 18 4 90
Hu. LeConte, Monticello 24 14 77
Hettinger, St. Thomas More 18 10 50
Zamora, Hoopeston Area 8 0 42
Dy. Wiggins, LeRoy/T-V 9 5 30
Gawlik, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 8 3 27
Willis, CC/Iroquois West 5 1 25
C. Eastin, Unity 18 14 22
Koss, Monticello 3 2 11
Henrichs, CC/Iroquois West 1 1 0
182
Frost, Unity 31 0 160
M. Kerns, Prairie Central 22 6 104
J. Smith, CC/IW 18 0 100
Kerr, Monticello 26 12 87
Downs, Clinton 23 9 62
Buikema, CC/IW 8 0 48
DePuy, BHRA 16 12 31
Davisson, STM 18 15 21
Fatima, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 10 7 17
Branigin, Oakwood/SF 15 13 14
Ripper, Monticello 1 0 6
Morales, BHRA 2 2 0
195
B. Hoselton, P. Central 34 2 171
Woolridge, LeRoy/T-V 22 5 106
Coggins, CC/IW 17 0 93
Menacher, Monticello 24 11 74
Cd. Scott, Unity 22 10 66
Duke, GCMS/Fisher 21 10 56
Reffett, Monticello 7 3 24
Darby, BHRA 2 0 12
Colunga, Hoopeston Area 6 7 9
220
C. Miller, BHRA 36 1 196
C. Kerns, Prairie Central 31 1 151
Hammer, Clinton 24 6 87
Love, CC/Iroquois West 15 2 78
Dr. Wiggins, LeRoy/T-V 15 4 71
Jordan, Monticello 21 14 53
Wilson, Unity 10 1 53
Denam, PBL 11 7 21
Wright, GCMS/Fisher 17 12 14
Ward, St. Joseph-Ogden 11 11 3
285
Steidinger, Prairie Central 28 4 132
Prairie, CC/Iroquois West 18 1 102
Freeseman, Monticello 28 12 84
Alwes, St. Joseph-Ogden 21 13 49
Curry, Hoopeston Area 7 3 30
Stinebaugh, Unity 14 12 18
T. Miller, BHRA 19 18 10
Livingston, Hoopeston Area 4 4 6
Borklund, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 7 7 1
Class 2A/3A
106
Name, School W L Pts
McCullen, Centennial 22 11 61
Ante. Turner, Danville 16 8 56
113
Cardani, Centennial 33 0 182
Crider, Danville 13 8 19
Hart, Urbana 11 8 17
Dundon, Urbana 3 2 6
120
McBride, Westville/G-RF 27 6 63
Rice, Central 13 11 16
126
McElwee-Wise, W/G-RF 21 4 51
T, Smith, Danville 12 9 9
132
Anth. Turner, Danville 29 1 160
Edwards, Centennial 16 16 7
Lindsey, Central 6 5 6
Chung, Central 1 1 0
138
Spencer, M-S 32 9 132
Roseman, Rantoul 26 6 117
Lutchka, Westville/G-RF 23 11 36
Transou, Danville 16 14 20
145
Goodell, Rantoul 29 7 139
Granadino, M-S 12 8 28
E. Perez, Danville 14 14 14
Roberts, M-S 2 2 3
Q. Smith, Central 8 8 2
152
McCusker, Rantoul 32 2 163
Sanchez, Danville 20 8 75
Skube, Central 16 9 41
K, Johnson, M-S 23 15 26
Amosun, Urbana 10 3 19
Yancy, Mahomet-Seymour 7 5 16
Cetin, Central 3 2 6
160
Nesbitt, Centennial 27 8 121
Morgan, M-S 30 10 115
Hall, Central 19 1 100
Stanley, A-O/M-F 24 9 84
Rivers, Westville/G-RF 25 5 60
Pogue, M-S 16 16 10
170
Roberson, Centennial 28 3 133
Heimann, M-S 30 9 118
C. Perez, Danville 20 5 81
Mariage-Tucker, W/G-RF 24 5 57
Bell, Mahomet-Seymour 5 2 21
MIller, A-O/M-F 4 4 1
182
Aragon, Central 7 2 22
Vaughn, M-S 18 17 5
195
Fox, Urbana 22 1 113
Gunn, Central 16 4 58
Nicholas, Westville/G-RF 20 1 57
220
Stahl, Mahomet-Seymour 34 7 165
Luffman, Urbana 7 0 42
Pruitt, Westville/G-RF 21 7 42
Sprandel, Rantoul 18 17 12
Macharo, Urbana 2 0 9
285
Griffett, M-S 34 7 164
Langenfeld, Centennial 20 5 102
Copass, Westville/G-RF 31 2 87
Buchanan, M-S 13 5 48
NOTES: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor roll updates should be faxed to The News-Gazette 217-373-7401 or email bjones@news-gazette.com each Tuesday by noon.
