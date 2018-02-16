14 local grapplers qualify for 2018 state semifinals
Tonight's state wrestling semifinals will involve a rematch of Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Regional finalists at 220 pounds when Urbana's Luke Luffman and M-S' Ben Stahl square off at State Farm Center.
Luffman and Stahl were among 14 area grapplers to qualify for the final four in their respective brackets. Semifinal bouts begin tonight at 7 p.m. among the six-mat setup at the University of Illinois.
Luffman is the reigning 2A 220-pound titlist and took a 16-0 technical-fall win over Stahl earlier this month in regional action. Luffman quarterfinal foe Liam Rama, of Pontiac, in the first round earlier today, while Stahl knocked off Sycamore's Matthew Hunter by a 2-1 decision.
Here are all of the local state wrestling semifinal qualifiers:
CLASS 1A
106: Cale Horsch, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher
126: Ezra Elliott, Hoopeston Area
170: Drew Hoselton, Prairie Central
182: Micah Downs, Clinton
195: Brandon Hoselton, Prairie Central
220: Cade Kerns, Prairie Central; Cody Miller, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
CLASS 2A
113: Justin Cardani, Centennial
145: Peter McCusker, Rantoul
160: Dalton Hall, Champaign Central
182: A.J. Fox, Urbana
220: Luke Luffman, Urbana; Ben Stahl, Mahomet-Seymour
285: David Griffet, Mahomet-Seymour
