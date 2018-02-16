14 local grapplers qualify for 2018 state semifinals

Image Gallery: HS Wrestling State: Day 1 » more 132-Anthony Turner, Danville, wrestles Marquez Morrow, Vocation, in the prelims at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.

Tonight's state wrestling semifinals will involve a rematch of Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Regional finalists at 220 pounds when Urbana's Luke Luffman and M-S' Ben Stahl square off at State Farm Center.

Luffman and Stahl were among 14 area grapplers to qualify for the final four in their respective brackets. Semifinal bouts begin tonight at 7 p.m. among the six-mat setup at the University of Illinois.

Luffman is the reigning 2A 220-pound titlist and took a 16-0 technical-fall win over Stahl earlier this month in regional action. Luffman quarterfinal foe Liam Rama, of Pontiac, in the first round earlier today, while Stahl knocked off Sycamore's Matthew Hunter by a 2-1 decision.

Here are all of the local state wrestling semifinal qualifiers:

CLASS 1A

106: Cale Horsch, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher

126: Ezra Elliott, Hoopeston Area

170: Drew Hoselton, Prairie Central

182: Micah Downs, Clinton

195: Brandon Hoselton, Prairie Central

220: Cade Kerns, Prairie Central; Cody Miller, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin

CLASS 2A

113: Justin Cardani, Centennial

145: Peter McCusker, Rantoul

160: Dalton Hall, Champaign Central

182: A.J. Fox, Urbana

220: Luke Luffman, Urbana; Ben Stahl, Mahomet-Seymour

285: David Griffet, Mahomet-Seymour