Cubs eliminated from playoffs with 2-1 loss to Rockies

Photo by: David Banks/AP Willson Contreras breaks his bat as he grounds out during the fifth inning of the Cubs' 2-1 loss to the Rockies in the National League wild card game at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

CHICAGO (AP) — Tony Wolters hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the 13th inning, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 2-1 on Tuesday night in an epic NL wild-card game.

Wolters, a reserve catcher who entered as part of a double switch in the bottom of the 12th, came up with runners at the corners and drove in Trevor Story with a liner back up the middle off Kyle Hendricks, quieting the Wrigley Field crowd of 40,151 on a crisp fall night.

Colorado heads to Milwaukee to open a best-of-five Division Series against the NL Central champion Brewers on Thursday. Milwaukee beat the Cubs in a NL Central divisional tiebreaker game, 3-1, on Monday to force Chicago to play in the wild card game.

Scott Oberg, the sixth Colorado pitcher, fanned Kris Bryant for the final out of the 12th and then struck out the side in the 13th to end the longest postseason game in Wrigley Field history.

Colorado left-hander Kyle Freeland pitched four-hit ball over 6 2/3 scoreless innings on short rest in his playoff debut. Nolan Arenado had a sacrifice fly in the first against Jon Lester, who gave up four hits in six innings.

Cole Hamels, normally a starter, threw two shutout innings of relief for Chicago. Kyle Hendricks, also a starter, got the final two outs in the top of the 12th.

Javier Baez walked leading off the 11th against Seunghwan Oh and moved up on a sacrifice bunt by Albert Almora. Daniel Murphy was intentionally walked and Baez got tagged out by Arenado on Willson Contreras' grounder to third.

As Arenado applied the tag in the middle of the basepath between second and third, Baez wrapped his arms around him. Arenado smiled and patted him rather than try a throw to first.

Chris Rusin then retired pinch-hitter Victor Caratini on a grounder to first to end the inning.

Chicago had chances to score in the sixth and seventh.

Ian Happ, batting for Lester, walked leading off the sixth. With one out, right fielder David Dahl overran Bryant's pop fly near the line, allowing the ball to drop for a single. That put runners on first and second, but just when it looked as though the Cubs were ready to break through, Anthony Rizzo grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Chicago loaded the bases in the seventh, helped by a wild pitch and catcher's interference, before pinch-hitter Jason Heyward struck out.

Rockies shortstop Trevor Story made a diving grab of Murphy's line drive for the second out of the inning.

The Cubs finally broke through in the eighth after Rizzo singled with two outs. Pinch-runner Terrance Gore stole second before Baez hit a line drive to left-center on an 0-2 pitch from Ottavino.

Tuesday marked the third time a wild-card game has gone to extra innings, and the home team won the previous two. Kansas City beat Oakland in 12 innings in the 2014 AL wild-card game, and Toronto defeated Baltimore in 11 innings to take the 2016 AL wild-card game.