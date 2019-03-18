Night closures part of Bradley overpass project
|
Work on the Bradley Avenue bridge crossing Interstate 57 will begin Wednesday and will result in night closures through November, the Illinois Department of Transportation said today.
IDOT addressed the project at an open house last week in Champaign.
Improvements include the addition of bike lanes and sidewalks to the bridge.
