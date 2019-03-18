Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Night closures part of Bradley overpass project
Night closures part of Bradley overpass project

Mon, 03/18/2019 - 10:43am | The News-Gazette

Work on the Bradley Avenue bridge crossing Interstate 57 will begin Wednesday and will result in night closures through November, the Illinois Department of Transportation said today.

IDOT addressed the project at an open house last week in Champaign.

Improvements include the addition of bike lanes and sidewalks to the bridge.

 

