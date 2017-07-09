From the archives: WDWS
The following is a compilation of old WDWS audio clips. If you have a clip to add, email tditman@wdws.com.
**
NEWS:
Remembering Dave Shaul
Remembering Tony Clements
Wayne McClain celebration of life service - 10/22/14
Barack Obama elected president - 11/4/08. Dave Shaul and Rick Winkel anchor.
Shooting suspect Dracy Pendleton killed - 5/15/16.
Jim Turpin interviews Roger Ebert - 2006
Tim Ditman interviews WWE women's champion Bayley - 4/13/17
Arrest made in Yingying Zhang kidnapping case.
Tim Ditman interviews Nick Offerman - 5/11/17
**
SPORTS:
2004-05 basketball audio here
1988-89 basketball audio here
2016 little league baseball championship game highlights.
2017 little league baseball championship highlights.
Illini football beats Indiana in the first overtime game in Big Ten history - 10/5/96.
Illinois football vs. Northwestern at Wrigley Field - 11/20/10.
First quarter:
Second quarter:
Second half:
Lou Henson banner ceremony at the Illinois vs. Ohio State basketball game on 1/10/12.
Montage of 2016-2017 Illini sports highlights
Illinois vs. Baylor in the Texas Bowl - 12-29-10.
First half:
Second half:
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.