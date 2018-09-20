Luke Bryan concert traffic information

From the Champaign County Sheriff's Office:



Traffic Pattern for Concert Pre-Event – Traffic approaching from the North:

Rt. 45 southbound at Champaign County Road 600E will be closed at approximately 2pm. Southbound traffic on Rt. 45 will be directed to turn eastbound or westbound onto Champaign County Road 600E. However, no traffic will be allowed to proceed southbound until the event has concluded. Anticipated closure of Rt. 45 at this location is approximately 10 hours.

Concert traffic will be directed westbound on Champaign County Road 600N to Champaign County Road 1000E. At 1000E concert traffic will be directed southbound on 1000E to four designated parking entrances which are positioned between Champaign County Road 300N and Champaign County Road 400N.

Traffic Pattern for Concert Pre-Event – Traffic approaching from the South:

Rt. 45 northbound will turn into two lanes of northbound traffic near Washington Street in Pesotum. Two lanes of northbound traffic will alleviate traffic congestion on Rt. 45 as well as avoid backups onto Interstate 57 near the Pesotum exit. Troopers will be directing traffic onto Champaign County Roads 300N, 400N, and 500N in an attempt to keep traffic free flowing. All of these County Roads will filter to 1000E where motorists will be directed to the designated parking areas.

Traffic Pattern for Concert –Post Event

As concert goers exit the parking lots they will be directed north on Champaign County Road 1000E or southbound on Champaign County Road 1000E. Traffic proceeding north onto Champaign County 1000E will be directed to Champaign County Road 600N. Once at 600N the traffic will be allowed to travel westbound or eastbound at 600N.

The traffic which exits the parking lots and travels southbound on 1000E to 300N will be directed to Rt. 45 and pushed south on Rt. 45 only. All of this traffic will be allowed to travel southbound only at this location on Rt. 45.

Champaign County Road 400N and 500N east of 1000E closed post event. No traffic on 400N and 500N between Rt. 45 and 1000E post event.

Additional Closures:

Champaign County Road 900E from Champaign County Road 500N to Champaign County Road 250N is closed. Champaign County Road 300N west of 1000E will also be closed to 900E.

Ride share/Limo/Buses/Parents picking up/dropping off people: There is a designated spot for this which will be on Champaign County Road 1000 N between Washington Street and County Road 300. Specifics will be listed soon.