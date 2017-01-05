Report of shots fired in Urbana

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Urbana police detain one of at least two men that were in a car near the entrance of the One South apartment complex on Lincoln Avenue after shots were reported fired in the area Thursday.

URBANA — Police are investigating a report of a shots fired Thursday afternoon in Urbana.

Preliminary information was that the shots may have come from a white SUV near the intersection of Lincoln and Bradley avenues at 3:53 p.m.

Urbana police told The News-Gazette they are continuing their investigation at another location, but they aren’t saying what that location is at this time.

No other information was immediately available.