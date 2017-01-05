Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Report of shots fired in Urbana
Report of shots fired in Urbana

Thu, 01/05/2017 - 4:35pm | Tim Mitchell
Urbana shots fired.jpg
Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette
Urbana police detain one of at least two men that were in a car near the entrance of the One South apartment complex on Lincoln Avenue after shots were reported fired in the area Thursday.

URBANA — Police are investigating a report of a shots fired Thursday afternoon in Urbana.

Preliminary information was that the shots may have come from a white SUV near the intersection of Lincoln and Bradley avenues at 3:53 p.m.

Urbana police told The News-Gazette they are continuing their investigation at another location, but they aren’t saying what that location is at this time.

No other information was immediately available.

Comments

Whiskeydriver wrote 29 min 54 sec ago

These thugs need to take their crap back to Chicago.  Broad daylight drive-by's!  This is getting out of control.  

GLG wrote 20 min 25 sec ago

Urbana is Chicago! It's all Carle's fault ask the MFL!