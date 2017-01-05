Report of shots fired in Urbana
URBANA — Police are investigating a report of a shots fired Thursday afternoon in Urbana.
Preliminary information was that the shots may have come from a white SUV near the intersection of Lincoln and Bradley avenues at 3:53 p.m.
Urbana police told The News-Gazette they are continuing their investigation at another location, but they aren’t saying what that location is at this time.
No other information was immediately available.
Comments
