UPDATE: No shots fired in Urbana

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette A man puts his hands up for Urbana police as they prepare to detain him and investigate the SUV he was in, shown at right, after they got a call about shots being fired Thursday near Bradley and Lincoln avenues. Authorities later determined no shots had been fired.

URBANA — Police say a shooting reported by a caller Thursday afternoon never took place.

Lt. Rich Surles said that a woman called 911 at 3:53 p.m. to report that someone she knew had shot at her vehicle near the intersection of Lincoln and Bradley avenues.

The woman provided police with a vehicle description, license-plate number and the name of the person who supposedly shot her, Surles said.

An Urbana police officer saw a vehicle with a nearly identical plate number in that area and stopped it. There were two occupants. Both were detained by police; one was the person the caller identified as the shooter.

Police told the woman who made the call to meet with them to make a statement. Surles said the woman never met with police and stopped answering calls from METCAD.

The incident was investigated by Urbana police officers and detectives, a Champaign County Court Services probation officer and detectives from the Street Crimes Task Force.

“As a result of the investigation, it is believed no shooting occurred,” Surles said.

The occupants of the car were then released by police.

Anybody with additional information may call Urbana police at 217-384-2320 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS.