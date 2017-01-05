Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

UPDATE: No shots fired in Urbana
Thu, 01/05/2017 - 6:53pm | Tim Mitchell
Urbana shots not fired.jpg
Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette
A man puts his hands up for Urbana police as they prepare to detain him and investigate the SUV he was in, shown at right, after they got a call about shots being fired Thursday near Bradley and Lincoln avenues. Authorities later determined no shots had been fired.

URBANA — Police say a shooting reported by a caller Thursday afternoon never took place.

Lt. Rich Surles said that a woman called 911 at 3:53 p.m. to report that someone she knew had shot at her vehicle near the intersection of Lincoln and Bradley avenues.

The woman provided police with a vehicle description, license-plate number and the name of the person who supposedly shot her, Surles said.

An Urbana police officer saw a vehicle with a nearly identical plate number in that area and stopped it. There were two occupants. Both were detained by police; one was the person the caller identified as the shooter.

Police told the woman who made the call to meet with them to make a statement. Surles said the woman never met with police and stopped answering calls from METCAD.

The incident was investigated by Urbana police officers and detectives, a Champaign County Court Services probation officer and detectives from the Street Crimes Task Force.

“As a result of the investigation, it is believed no shooting occurred,” Surles said.

The occupants of the car were then released by police.

Anybody with additional information may call Urbana police at 217-384-2320 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS.

Comments

Whiskeydriver wrote 3 hours 41 min ago

These thugs need to take their crap back to Chicago.  Broad daylight drive-by's!  This is getting out of control.  

GLG wrote 3 hours 32 min ago

Urbana is Chicago! It's all Carle's fault ask the MFL!

rsp wrote 1 hour 53 min ago

There was no drive-by, no shooting, they had to investigate though.

BART15 wrote 3 hours 2 min ago

Just another case of profiling if you ask Martel or the Professor.

GLG wrote 2 hours 28 min ago

If METCAD has her phone number and the police know who she is. She should be charged with making a false police report and reimbuse the tax payers for the police resources used while she played her little game!  

uncommon_name wrote 2 hours 27 min ago

Just wait 24 hours, the next shooting will happen. Pretty nice little community this is turning out to be. But hey, at least it's progressive, amirite?