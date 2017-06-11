Power out in southwest Champaign
CHAMPAIGN - A portion of southwest Champaign is without electricity.
Ameren officials confirmed an outage in the area as of about 4:30 p.m. Sunday but had no immediate information on the cause of the outage.
A total of 1,081 Ameren electric customers had no power as of 4:55 p.m. Sunday.
