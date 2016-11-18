Tom's #Mailbag, Nov. 18, 2016

Got a question for Tom? Ask it here

The post-election lull at the Mailbag HQ did not last long.

We were swamped with street and road questions (as usual), some election-related questions (and an election-related rant to which I answered with my own rant), a query about attendance at University of Illinois athletic events and another about UI admissions requirements. Also on the agenda: what’s going in the former White Horse Inn spot on John Street, interstate mileage signs, another update on Cronus, a John Deere Gator giveaway and what the Champaign County executive vote means for current employees in the county administration department.

Write-in votes

“Do the 1,744 write-in presidential votes get counted and distributed? Curious more about the recognized write-in candidates more than the ones who wrote in Mickey Mouse or someone else like that.”

The votes for people who officially declared as write-in candidates do get counted. Their vote totals will be sent on to Springfield to the State Board of Elections and will be incorporated in the statewide totals.

If you wrote in Mickey Mouse, Barack Obama or Kris Bryant, for example, your vote doesn’t get counted. It’s as if it never happened.

The winner among write-ins locally was Evan McMullin, a 40-year-old Mormon, former CIA agent, businessman and Republican congressional staffer who ran a late, independent, national write-in campaign for president.

Here’s the count for write-in presidential candidates who declared in Champaign County:

Coop Smith 0

Darrell Castle 25

Evan McMullin 598

James Matthew Anderson 50

Jonathan Lee 1

Joseph A. Maldonado 0

Laio Morris 0

Laurence Kotlikoff 19

Marshall Roy Schoenk 0

Tom Hoefling 2

And here are the Champaign County vote totals for write-ins who declared for the U.S. Senate in Illinois:

Chad Koppie 17

Christopher M. Aguayo 8

Eric Kufi James Stewart 0

Jim Brown 2

Susana Sandoval 0

Fourth Street work

“So Fourth Street east of Assembly Hall was completely rebuilt this summer. Now they are digging up large sections of the new pavement. It is the same contractor as Windsor Road. Is there a problem?”

and

“It looks like concrete is being cut out and replaced on Fourth Street between Kirby Avenue and St. Mary’s Road by the State Farm Center. It sounds like there was already cracking in the new concrete. How does this, if at all, relate to the cracking on Windsor Road in Urbana and why is Stark so quick to re-pour the areas on Fourth Street?”

and

“Yesterday I noticed that a big chunk of Fourth Street near State Farm Center was being torn up again and the road had been re-narrowed to two lanes. I also noticed that the equipment said “STARK” on it. Is something wrong with the work that was already completed? Or is this scheduled maintenance? And is this the same Stark company that did the work on Windsor Road that we’ve been reading about in the news?”

Yes, there was a problem and yes the contractor on the Fourth Street project was Stark Excavating, the same firm that did the Windsor Road project in Urbana.

“During a final close-out inspection performed in October, several cracks were observed in new concrete panels. The panels will be removed and replaced by Stark Excavating,” said Steve Breitwieser, a spokesman for the UI’s Facilities & Services Department.

The removal and repair process began Monday (Nov. 14) on the two west lanes of Fourth Street (those closest to the State Farm Center) between Kirby Avenue and St. Mary’s Road.

The two east lanes are scheduled to be done next week.

Breitwieser said the UI requested the repairs after the concrete cracks were discovered, and that Stark is bearing the full cost.

Meanwhile, officials at the city of Urbana are aware of the problem, had done their own unofficial inspection of the Fourth Street cracks and say that they are similar to the cracks in the concrete on the Windsor Road project.

“We are following this,” said Urbana Mayor Laurel Prussing. “I just think that this is pretty interesting information.”

Breitwieser said that the UI wasn’t involved in the Windsor Road project and that he couldn’t comment on any similarities.

Repeated attempts to talk to officials at Stark have been unsuccessful.

Country Club Road bridge

“What’s going on with the bridge near the Urbana Country Club? It seems to be closed in the morning but open in the evening. Is there a timeline as to when it will be open for 24 hours?”

After a Sept. 14 traffic accident at the bridge, engineers discovered that there were problems underneath the bridge that needed immediate attention.

Here’s the first story on that discovery ... http://www.news-gazette.com/news/local/2016-09-21/urbana-bridge-fix-7500...

Champaign County Engineer Jeff Blue said he and others overseeing the project asked the contractor to keep the road open when construction isn’t going on.

“The contractor is finished with the repairs under the bridge and the (bridge deck) railing should be installed next week,” he said. “Then the project will be complete and open.”

Housing authority boss

“Is the Champaign County Housing Authority director, Ed Bland, elected to his position or is it by appointment, and who appoints the housing authority director?”

Bland was hired in 2003 by the board of the Housing Authority of Champaign County.

The housing authority board is made up of seven commissioners who are appointed to five-year terms by the mayors of Champaign and Urbana (five members), the county board chair (one member) and the resident advisory board (one member).

County tax increase

“Regarding the Champaign County Nursing Home and the Champaign County facilities tax increases, would you say that the likelihood of a tax increase being approved by voters will drop, perhaps even significantly, once the higher property tax bills are sent out following the approval by Champaign voters of the (school district tax increase)? How long will it be before taxpayers will start paying that higher tax rate for the Unit 4 bonds? I would suggest that if the county board thinks a referendum could pass, they have a very short window to attempt to pass their referendum again (or a modified referendum).”

Good point and good question.

But it’s not certain that the school district will have the paperwork complete to have it included on next spring’s tax bills, said Stephanie Stuart, a spokeswoman for the school district. Administrators, bond counsel and the school board will be discussing various bond sale options in the next few months, she said.

The county clerk’s office says the deadline to act and to get it on next spring’s tax bill is around March 1.

On the other hand if the county board doesn’t put some kind of public policy issue on the April 4 ballot — sales tax increase for facilities, property tax increase for the nursing home, question about selling or leasing the nursing home to a private operator — it will be another 11 months in the 2018 primary election before it gets another chance.

More on Cronus

Two weeks ago we had a little update on the Cronus Chemicals fertilizer plant that is proposed for Douglas County.

We picked up a little more information this week, thanks to the appearance of Brian Moody, executive director of the Tuscola Economic Development, Inc., at a Parkland College board meeting Wednesday night.

“We’re finally about to make some major progress. The big issue has been resolving a number of contracts and putting this into one final deal,” Moody said of the fertilizer plant that originally was to have been under constriction by now with completion in 2017.

A Cronus spokesman said earlier this month that construction would start in 2017.

“We’re very close to this being a $2 billion project at this point. The scope and detail we’ve been involved in is just unbelievable. I feel very confident that we’re about to make this happen,” Moody said,

“The leadership at Cronus has been determined from day one, hasn’t faltered in any way. They’ve had some challenges they’ve had to get over. That’s the case with a lot of these large projects. But they’re a very determined group and it looks like they’re just about to cross the finish line.”

Moody said the Cronus project would mean 1,500 to 2,000 construction jobs and full-time employment of around 225 to 250.

Champaign County executive

“What will the new county executive office mean for the current employees of Champaign County Administrative Services?”

How the county administrative office is staffed will be up to the county board and the new executive, said Garret Hill, the public policy director at the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber and the county farm bureau were the biggest public backers of the county executive proposal, which was approved by county voters, 50.3 percent to 49.7 percent, or by (unofficially) 387 votes.

The new county executive, who will be chosen by Champaign County voters in the 2018 general election, “essentially replaces the County Administrator,” said Hill.

“The biggest difference is that the county executive has a greater level of authority to move issues forward than a county administrator. The staff needed to run the administrative services office already exists,” he said. “It will be up to the newly elected executive and the county board to determine the budget for the office; and, how to efficiently and cost effectively handle to human resources of the office.

“The chamber and the farm bureau are interested in working with the county board on how to structure the new office — but it is not clear yet what the current board plans to do during this transition.”

Illinois athletics attendance

“Was at (Tuesday) night’s game and there had to be 4,000 fans there. How disappointing! Two questions for you: when was the last time the U of I sold out ANY athletic event — basketball, football, baseball, etc., — and is coach John Groce’s salary in any way tied in to attendance? Does he get a bonus if a certain number of fans show up?”

The Sept. 10 football game with North Carolina was a sellout (60,670), said Illinois Associate Director of Athletics Kent Brown.

Worth noting is that the capacity at Memorial Stadium has been reduced gradually from 1984, when the all-time attendance record (78,297) was set for a game with Missouri (a 30-24 Illini win). Home attendance that year averaged 76,399.

Memorial Stadium now has a smaller capacity than it did for the famous Dedication Game against Michigan on Oct. 18, 1924. The capacity then was 67,886.

Football was huge at Illinois in 1924 and was only going to get bigger, many thought.

The Chicago Tribune wrote that it was just a matter of time before Memorial Stadium was expanded.

“Ultimate plans contemplate enclosure of the south end and raising the capacity to 92,000 and afterward the north end, which will give a total of 120,000,” the Tribune said.

That would be more than Michigan Stadium (107,601) is now.

Meanwhile, back to your question.

“None of our coaches has an attendance clause in their contracts,” said Brown. “Too bad more fans didn’t attend the 112-65 win over McKendree Tuesday night. It was a very entertaining game and featured a local product in St. Joe-Odgen’s Nate Michael, who led all scorers with 25 points.”

Gator giveaway

“I always enter the contest for a free John Deere Gator at Illini football and basketball games by answering a trivia question via text message, but I have never seen a winner being announced. Is there actually a Gator given away at every game? Or is it given away at the end of a season? Do we know how many have been awarded thus far and to whom?”

Kent Brown, mentioned above, said that the contest rules “are posted at the signup, but throughout the football and men’s basketball seasons, fans who have texted the correct answer are entered.

“Out of all fans who’ve texted a correct answer, one fan will be randomly selected. That fan will have a chance to make a half-court shot to win a Gator.”

Champaign-Urbana vote

“‘There may never be a Republican presidential candidate as bad as Trump, at least in this county.’

“I hate to tell you Tom — you lost. Get used to it, it’s just the beginning. I mean what a telling statement for a supposedly unbiased reporter.

“Your ‘polls’ were wrong, the GOP not only won the presidency they took BOTH the House and Senate, and the media gave themselves a huge double black eye in the process. What a bunch of fools. Of course, Dems won Champaign County. It’s full of students, teachers and civil servants. It means nothing. Look at ALL the counties around Champaign. Students particularly don’t pay taxes, don’t work and most are not from, or will stay here. They are temporary, young, naive and liberal. As they say, ‘When you are young if you aren’t liberal you have no heart, when you get older if you aren’t a conservative you have no brains.’”

(This mailbag question/statement is in response to my regular column in Wednesday’s News-Gazette.)

Well, a lot of supporters of President-elect Trump apparently didn’t like that column because it pointed out how poorly he did in Champaign-Urbana and, to a lesser extent, in Champaign County.

But this local, post-election analysis is something I have done after every presidential election for years. I go through the numbers and look for anomalies, trends, extraordinary results. Six days earlier I had done a column on how Champaign County voting was so much different than the rest of East Central Illinois.

After looking a little deeper, I also noticed how Trump’s local numbers were particularly poor for a Republican presidential candidate although, fortunately for most other Republican candidates, it appears he didn’t damage their election or reelection chances.

Trump did worse than any other GOP presidential candidate in recent history and for the most part he ran behind every other Republican on the local ballot. It’s a fact. The numbers do not lie.

What I reported was not opinion (although as a columnist I’m entitled to give my opinion). These were actual, factual numbers based on actual, factual voting by you and your neighbors.

It’s hilarious to contrast your opinion with one from four years ago when I did a post-election column that noted that the poor voter turnout doomed local Democrats.

Here’s that column ... http://www.news-gazette.com/news/local/2012-11-11/tom-kacich-turnout-doo...

Among the comments attached to that column is this gem: “Keep in mind that this article is another of Tom Kacich’s deeply deceptive and distorted Republican Gloat-athons, where he spins the election results into a self-congratulatory pat on the back for the News-Gazette’s targeted base of right-wing readers.”

Finally, to correct a few other remarks in your statement, I didn’t lose in the election because I didn’t vote for anyone for president. I didn’t take any polls. The GOP already had the House and Senate. And students certainly do pay taxes. Otherwise, pal, you were correct on just about everything.

Old White Horse spot

“Do you have any information on what is going in at the former White Horse Inn site on John Street? I see Dumpsters and hear workers but haven’t seen any signs about the new tenant.”

The former Coslow’s, Panera, Bar Louie, Fire Station and White Horse Inn at 510 E. John St. is going to be — ta-da! — a Korean barbecue restaurant. A building permit for an estimated $95,000 in alterations was issued last month.

UI admission requirements

“We need to settle this once and for all: What are the admission requirements for the University of Illinois and are they different/lower for student athletes?”

The requirements are imprecise but generally you need a high grade point average (advanced placement classes help), an ACT score of 28 or above, four years of high school English, at least three years of math and at least two years of sciences, a creative, well-written essay and a high school record that shows extracurricular activities, leadership skills, awards and the like.

Here’s what the UI admissions web site says about the application review process:

“When a student applies to Illinois, his or her application for admission is subject to a rigorous, careful, thoughtful, and complete review by admissions professionals from our office and the college to which he or she has applied.

“A variety of factors are considered upon review. When reading an application, the admissions and college professionals review it using a holistic approach by combining the criteria being evaluated. Primary among this criteria is academic performance and rigor. The other sections of the application — including the essays, list of activities, achievements, and honors, and so on — will be given equal, careful, and thoughtful attention.

“Applicants should understand that every word of the application is considered in making an admissions decision, being sure to present themselves and their stories accurately and completely. Readers consider all evidence provided by the applicant, the context of the personal and academic circumstances, the opportunities available to him or her, and the strength of the applicant pool in each college and to Illinois overall.

“The weight of each criterion in the admissions decision depends on the combination of qualities presented by the applicant. We have no set formula of weighting criteria. Final decisions are made on the evaluation of a variety of criteria and not by a single point system or formula.”

But there are exceptions.

Athletes, for example.

Here’s what the UI’s admissions website (https://www.admissions.illinois.edu/policies) says about student athletes:

“Applicants being recruited to participate in varsity sports who are not admitted through the regular admissions process, or whose application becomes complete after the published deadlines, may be considered for admission by the Committee for the Admission of Student Athletes (CASA).

“This committee was created by the Chancellor in 1983 under the authority granted by the Board of Trustees. Through the CASA review process, potential student-athletes will be evaluated by a committee of senior admissions officers from each of the undergraduate admitting units to determine whether students’ objective academic records and demonstrated academic motivation, together with available support services, will combine to give them a reasonable chance for academic success on our campus.”

Interstate mileage signs

“When you see mileage distance signs on the interstate — for instance, Champaign 49 miles — does that measure to the city limits, the first interstate exit or the center of town?”

“The sign that reads ‘Champaign 49 miles’ would be to the center of town,” said Kensil Garnett, deputy director of highways for the Illinois Department of Transportation and Region 3 engineer.

For a more technical answer, he suggests consulting your bedside copy of Chapter 2D-41.03 of the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices.

It says: “The distance displayed should be selected on a case-by-case basis by the jurisdiction that owns the road or by statewide policy. A well-defined central area or central business district should be used where one exists. In other cases, the layout of the community should be considered in relation to the highway being signed and the decision based on where it appears that most drivers would feel that they are in the center of the community in question.”