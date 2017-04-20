Danville police investigate two shooting incidents

DANVILLE — Danville police are investigating two un-related shooting incidents within minutes of each other Wednesday night.

The first incident was a report of shots fired at 6:25 p.m. in the 1100 block of Harmon Street. When officers arrived, witnesses said shots were fired from a black- or silver-colored vehicle as it passed through the Harmon Street area.

During the shooting, a 20-year-old Danville man was injured and treated at Presence United Medical Center for a non-life threatening wound to the shoulder.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation continues.

The second incident was about 20 minutes later, at 6:46 p.m. in the area of Main and State streets. When officers arrived there, witnesses said shots were fired from a blue-colored vehicle at the corner of Main and State streets. The vehicle was last seen driving south on State Street. No injuries or property damage were reported, and no arrests have been made at this time, police said.

There’s no indication these incidents are related, according to police, who are asking anyone with information regarding these crimes to call the department at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.