Police investigating apparent suicide

DANVILLE -- Danville police believe a 19-year-old man shot himself and possibly set fire to an apartment at the Beeler Terrace public housing complex Tuesday night.

Director of Public Safety Larry Thomason said Danville police responded at 11 p.m. Tuesday to a person who had called the 911 communication center, threatening to harm himself with a weapon.

Police arrived at Beeler Terrace apartments, a Danville Housing Authority property in the 300 block of Bradley Street in Danville, and attempted to make contact with the person on the second floor of the apartment, according to Thomason.

“The subject yelled at police that he was going to kill himself, and at some point, officers observed fire and smoke rolling out of one of the windows. Officers then heard what sounded like a gun shot,” Thomason said. “Danville fire was called to the location and once the fire was extinguished, police found a male inside the apartment deceased from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot.”

Thomason said no one else was in the apartment at the time, so investigators may conclude he set the fire, but the source of the fire has not yet been determined.

According to Thomason, the man is not being identified. The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office is still investigating and will release the name of the victim later.

Thomason said Danville firefighters were on the scene for more than three hours and were initially held back until police could determine there was no threat to firefighters.

One firefighter was treated for heat and dehydration, and eight families in the apartment complex were affected by the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting them.

Damage to the apartment was estimated at $25,000 and contents at $2,000.