Westville police make arrest in spate of burglaries

DANVILLE – A Westville man has been arrested and charged in connection with burglaries around Westville over the last few months, according to police.

Jason T. Hudson was arrested about 8 p.m. Tuesday at his home in Westville, according to Westville Sgt. Justin Varvel.

And Hudson was charged Thursday in Vermilion County Circuit Court with one count of residential burglary and three counts of possession of stolen property. He is currently in custody at the Vermilion County jail and his bond was set at $150,000.

At about 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Westville Police Department received a report of a burglary in the 100 block of McKinley St. in town. During the investigation, investigators developed information that led to the arrest of Hudson, according to Westville police.

Officers recovered some of the stolen items from the reported burglary on McKinley Street, police said, as well as items from previous burglaries that had been reported over the last few months. Police said their investigation into this burglary and others continues and other suspects or arrests have not been ruled out.

Earlier this year, Westville police had stepped up patrols following a spate of burglaries, including one at the home of Chief Dave Booe, whose residence was hit in mid-February when he came home to find his front door open and two guns, a camcorder and jar of change missing.

In March, he told the News-Gazette that the burglaries were occurring at all times of the day and night, and mostly involved the theft of jewelry, cash and “a few guns.”

Officers involved in the investigation that led to this arrest include Varvel as well as Westville Capt. Allan Mackiewicz, Westville Officer Josh Brown, and they had assistance from the Vermilion County Sheriff's Department and the Vermilion Metropolitan Enforcement Group.