Area college update (Mar. 1): McClain sets program record

■ Sophomore Amanda McClain, from Sullivan, won two individual titles and was a member of Illinois State’s winning 1,600-meter relay at the Missouri Valley Indoor Track Championships. McClain set the program record with her event-winning 20 feet, 3-inch long jump and also achieved a personal best in the 400 with a winning time of 54.64 seconds.

■ The Collegiate Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin recently announced its women’s basketball All-Conference teams. Sophomore Devin Kyler and senior Chantal Meacham, both ex-Centennial Chargers, were each named to the second team from Wheaton College. Kyler finished in the top five in the conference in total rebounds, defensive rebounds, field goal percentage and steals. Meacham, who set the program record for career three-pointers earlier in the season, also was a top-five performer in total three-pointers and three-point percentage. Wheaton earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III national tournament and will face Rose-Hulman in a first-round game at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at Washington University in St. Louis.

■ Junior Storm Joop, from St. Thomas More, has started all eight games for the University of Indianapolis. The Greyhound third baseman is hitting .419 with 10 RBI and a 1.129 OPS as well as riding an eight-game hitting streak. Joop is also among the GLVC leaders in on-base percentage, hits, doubles, walks and hit by pitch. Indianapolis will host Oakland City for a three-game series starting at 2 p.m. Friday.

■ Freshmen Sharon Mainor, from Champapign Central, and Vincent Gordon, from Centennial, will be part of the Iowa Western Community College squad that will compete at the NJCAA Indoor Track Championships in Pittsburg, Kan. Mainor has qualified for both the 200 and 400 meters while Gordon has done the same in the 60 and 200 on the men’s side. Qualifying heats will begin on Friday with finals slated to be run on Saturday.

