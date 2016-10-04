UI alumnus donates $25 million for campus Design Center

CHAMPAIGN — A $25 million from tech entrepreneur Thomas Siebel, a University of Illinois alumnus, will fund construction of the new campus Design Center.

UI officials announced the center's lead gift this morning from the Thomas and Stacey Siebel Foundation, which will establish the Siebel Center for Design. The new two-story building to be built next to Huff Hall is envisioned as a place where students from varied disciplines can collaborate on innovative projects.

It's the UI's second major gift from Siebel, who also funded the Siebel Center for Computer Science in Urbana. He was founder and chief executive officer of Siebel Systems, one of the world’s leading software companies, which merged with Oracle Corporation in January 2006. He now heads another software firm.

Siebel conceived the idea for the Design Center, said interim Provost Edward Feser.

“The combination of top-tier academics and entrepreneurial drive at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is powerful. By infusing all areas of study with the multidisciplinary approaches of design thinking, this facility will create unlimited opportunities for the students to fuel and nurture that drive,” Siebel said in a release this morning.

The rest of the funding for the $48 million project will come from UI institutional funds, officials said

The 60,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art Siebel Center for Design will cultivate interdisciplinary design thinking and foster innovation in undergraduate and graduate curricula in multiple colleges, with an emphasis on advanced technology, officials said.

It will have flexible collaboration studios and open gathering and meeting areas, designed to facilitate problem-solving and design, whether it's new mobile phones, medications, software or processes such as the best way to deliver clean water to the developing world, officials said.

Siebel earned three degrees from the UI: a bachelor's in history (1975), a master's in business administration (1983) and a master's in computer science (1985). He also holds an honorary doctorate from Illinois.

“Tom Siebel has established himself as one of the world’s leading innovators by refusing to be limited by disciplinary boundaries – whether in software, in energy systems or through his campaign against methamphetamine abuse,” said Chancellor Robert Jones. “It is clear to me that he focuses on big problems and brings the right expertise and resources together to solve them. And he’s spent his career developing companies and products that help others do the same thing."

The new Siebel Center for Design will give students that same opportunity, he said.

“Many of our students arrive at Illinois with an innovative, entrepreneurial spirit. Many more develop that spirit during their time here,” said Andreas Cangellaris, dean of the College of Engineering. “Tom Siebel understands that as well as anyone. He’s giving us the opportunity to offer a designthinking education that will be unique in its breadth and depth.”

Illinois students have a long history of entreprenruial achievements, from affordable prosthetic limbs for mass deployment in war-torn regions to cheap solar-powered lanterns to step-climbing wheelchairs, he said.

Groundbreaking for the Siebel Center for Design is planned for summer 2017, with construction expected to take about 18 months.

The 60,000 square-foot building, designed by the architectural practice Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, will be located on a major campus crossroads, connecting the north and south areas of campus.

“The Siebel Center for Design was conceived by Tom as a facility and resource that would bring students, faculty and external stakeholders from many fields together to solve real-world challenges, drawing on knowledge developed in home disciplines and guided by a rigorous integrative framework," Feser said.

Feser said the center, which will focus primarily upon supporting instruction and

secondarily upon supporting research, will help to innovate undergraduate and graduate curricula in multiple colleges. Rather than offer independent degree programs, the centerwill help colleges incorporate design principles, concepts and practices into their own courses.

“Innovative thinking is key to solving big problems," Feser said.

The Thomas and Stacey Siebel Foundation, established in 1996, funds projects to support energy solutions, educational and research programs, public health, and the homeless and underprivileged. Thomas Siebel the founder and chair.

“Innovative thinking is key to solving big problems," Feser said.