NG Prep Football Video Tour: Champaign Central
Fri, 08/26/2016 - 9:01am | Anthony Zilis
Champaign Central comes back from a Class 5A semi-final run, but despite returning plenty of skill players, coach Nate Albaugh said his group feels like a young team.
