Anthony Zilis's Helmet Stickers: Week 1
Sat, 08/27/2016 - 1:37am | Anthony Zilis
It's been a long wait, but Helmet Stickers are finally back. Big running and defensive performances dominated Week One, so runners and defenders were well-represented in this week's video.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.