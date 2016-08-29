Those Who Served: Brent Blackwell
Mon, 08/29/2016 - 12:00am | Heather Coit
Brent Blackwell, who was deployed five times to Afghanistan while on active duty for the Army, is seen here at the Chez Center in Urbana on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016.
Videographer/Producer:
Heather Coit
Loading Video...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.