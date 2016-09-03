VIDEO: Illini rout Racers in Lovie's debut
Sat, 09/03/2016 - 6:55pm | Matt Daniels
Sports editor Matt Daniels gives a quick breakdown of Lovie Smith's debut at Illinois as the Illini easily defeated Murray State 52-3 on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.
Videographer/Producer:
Bob Asmussen/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.