Hoopeston Sweet Corn Festival 2016
Mon, 09/05/2016 - 5:43pm | Robin Scholz
Corn Line Chairman P. J. Clingenpeel talks about the corn cooking process at the Hoopeston Sweet Corn Festival on Monday, September 5, 2016.
Videographer/Producer:
robin Scholz
