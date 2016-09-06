N-G Prep Football Top 10: Week 3
Tue, 09/06/2016 - 12:00pm | Jim Rossow
Thanks to a commanding victory at Champaign Central, B.J. Luke's Danville Vikings take over the No. 1 spot in this week's poll. That makes three different No. 1 teams in as many weeks.
Sports editor Matt Daniels runs down this week's ranked teams.
The News-Gazette
