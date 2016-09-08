Getting Personal: Ed Feser
Thu, 09/08/2016 - 3:50pm | Heather Coit
Hear from Ed Feser, Interim Provost at the University of Illinois who opened inside his office at Swanlund Administration Office. Our entire interview with Feser runs Sunday as part of Getting Personal.
Videographer/Producer:
Heather Coit
Loading Video...
-
-
9/8/2016
-
7/5/2016
-
5/15/2016
-
7/17/2016
-
7/31/2016
-
8/7/2016
-
6/28/2016
-
8/31/2016
-
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.