Tornado leaves damage in its wake

Tornado near Homer
Fri, 09/09/2016 - 9:02pm | Jim Rossow

Video of Friday's tornado that touched down near Homer.

Videographer/Producer: 
Steve Hoffman/Piatt County Journal-Republican
