Video tour of Baxter’s American Grille
Fri, 09/09/2016 - 1:07pm | Rick Danzl
Take a tour inside Baxter’s American Grille at 100 Trade Center Drive in Champaign. The steakhouse opened at 11 a.m. Friday, just in time for what is expected to be a busy football weekend in C-U.
Videographer/Producer:
Rick Danzl
Loading Video...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.