Saturday, September 10, 2016 83 Today's Paper

VIDEO: Illini too inconsistent against UNC
VIDEO: Illini too inconsistent against UNC

Sat, 09/10/2016 - 11:43pm | Matt Daniels

Sports editor Matt Daniels gives a quick breakdown in the waning moments of the Illini's 48-23 loss to North Carolina on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. 

Videographer/Producer: 
Joey Figueroa
